'Never Have I Ever' Series Finale: How the Netflix Show Ends

Never Have I Ever has come to an end.

On June 8, the hit Netflix series aired its fourth and final season, giving closure to teenager Devi Vishwakumar's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) story as she graduates high school.

In addition to making big decisions about college, Devi also makes big decisions about her love life in the last episodes.

The final season was first announced in March 2022, ahead of the show's season 3 premiere on Aug. 12, 2022.

"We've just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about," series creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher said in a statement at the time. "We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!"

Following the cliffhanger ending in season 3, which sees Devi and Ben (Jaren Lewison) hook up, the new season picks up right where things left off as the two try to put a label on their relationship.

However, as they once again fail to communicate their feelings for each other, Devi and Ben don’t actually get together. Instead, Ben starts dating Margot (Victoria Moroles) at the beginning of the school year, which further damages his relationship with Devi as she grapples with her jealousy.

Meanwhile, Devi also has her college career to contend with. Deadset on getting into Princeton University due to sentimental reasons with her father (Sendhil Ramamurthy), Devi does everything she can to get into her dream school, including picking up an extracurricular activity by helping the boys’ swim team.

As a result, she ends up growing close with Paxton (Darren Barnet), who has dropped out of college and returned to his high school to be the assistant swim coach. Though they do have one fleeting kiss, which almost gets him fired since he's now a teacher, Paxton and Devi decide that they are better off as friends.

In addition to relationship drama, Devi also has some major friendship drama this season. Not only does she end up falling for the same guy as Eleanor (Ramona Young) — bad boy Ethan played by Love, Victor actor Michael Cimino — but she and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) butt heads when the latter applies — and gets into — Princeton early acceptance, instead of Devi.

Things take a turn for the worse when Devi learns she has not only been waitlisted for Princeton but rejected from all the Ivy League schools she applied for. So, naturally, she lies and tells her mom (Poorna Jagannathan) she was accepted to all the schools she applied to, which ends up spiraling into an even bigger lie as her mom tells more people.

As her life begins to crumble around her, Devi has a breakthrough in therapy with Dr. Jamie Ryan (Niecy Nash). Devi's therapist encourages her to take pride in all the things she has accomplished in the past few years.

"Look how far you've come," she tells Devi. "You faced your trauma and you came out on the other side."

In one last effort to boost her acceptance to Princeton, Devi writes a letter of continued interest for her application, which she pens about her late father. In her letter, she explains that she initially didn't want to write a college essay about her father, because she felt it was "exploitative and wrong." However, she realized that there is no way to really know her without "knowing about him." She also detailed how Princeton was a dream they came up with together and that she's "fiercely held on to Princeton" so she "could keep holding on to him."

In the final episode, things finally turn around for Devi. Not only does she make peace with her friends, but she also learns that she's been accepted to Princeton. She also mends her friendship with Ben, who informs her that he's going away for the summer before going to Columbia University, much to her dismay.

As Devi's grandmother (Ranjita Chakravarty) gets married to her new boyfriend, Devi and her friends have one last hurrah before going to college. At the dinner table, they fittingly play a game of "Never Have I Ever" as Devi spots Ben from across the room. In a grand gesture, Ben tells Devi that he flew across the country to tell Devi that he loves her, to which she reciprocates.

Despite going to different colleges, they decide to officially be together. Just as the first episode of the series starts with Devi saying a prayer to the Gods, the episode ends with Devi thanking the Gods for her "awesome life" filled with incredible people who care about her and love her.

The last scene is a montage of everyone's lives after graduating, including Devi's mom moving on with a new man, Fabiola enjoying life at Howard University, Eleanor working on a new film that she directed with the help of Trent (Benjamin Norris), Paxton returning to school at Arizona State University, Kamala (Richa Moorjani) and Mr. Manish Kulkarni (Utkarsh Ambudkar) having an ice cream date and finally, Ben and Devi cuddling up together to watch a movie while visiting each other at college.

All four seasons of Never Have I Ever are now available in full on Netflix.