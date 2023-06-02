'Manifest' Series Finale: How the Netflix Series Ends

This post contains spoilers for the final season of Netflix's Manifest.

Manifest has reached its final destination.

On June 2, the hit sci-fi series came to a close as the remaining episodes of season 4 were released on Netflix.

After getting canceled by NBC in June 2021, the show was saved by Netflix in August 2021 when the streamer picked it up for a "super-sized season,” which was split into two parts.

The first half of season 4, which premiered on Nov. 4, 2022, picked up two years after the events of the season 3 finale, in which Grace (Athena Karkanis) was brutally murdered. Throughout part 1, the passengers of Flight 828 learn more information about their mysterious callings, before ultimately discovering that their death date actually marks a worldwide apocalypse.

With that new information in mind, part 2 sees many of the passengers work together to save the lifeboat and keep their loved ones safe amid the end of the world.

Peter Kramer/Netflix

Of course, that isn’t without a few obstacles as the passengers are separated from the rest of the world in a detention facility and deal with many relationship woes. Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) is overcome with grief following the death of her husband Zeke (Matt Long) in the part 1 finale but finds some relief when she starts having visions of him when he was in the glow.

During one of those visions, he talks to her about the concept of time and how there were many moments in their life when they almost met but didn’t. In particular, he was a taxi driver at the airport the night the Flight 828 plane was supposed to land in 2013.

Meanwhile, Michaela and Ben (Josh Dallas)’s father (Malachy Cleary), who has been helping take care of Cal (Ty Doran), Olive (Luna Blaise) and Eden (Brooks and Parker Johnson), has a life-altering stroke. As a result, Michaela finds a way to get out of the detention facility to take care of her father, with the help of Jared (J.R. Ramirez).

Netflix

Jared and Michaela continue to grow closer during that time. However, their honeymoon period doesn’t last long as Jared finds out that Drea is pregnant with his child. Though Jared stays with Michaela, she can tell his heart really longs to be with Drea (Ellen Tamaki) and their child.

All while this is happening, the Stone family is dealing with their greatest foe, Angelina (Holly Taylor), who has been using her newfound sapphire powers to manipulate those around her. Believing she is an archangel sent by God, she creates her own “family” of 828ers who believe they’ll be spared in the apocalypse if they join forces with her.

As the death date finally approaches, the passengers are called to Storm King Mountain, where Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) originally dropped part of Noah’s Ark earlier in the series. Following a calling, Cal realizes he must merge his sapphire powers with the Ark, sacrificing himself, to save everyone.

Peter Kramer/Netflix

Ultimately, in the series finale, the passengers are led back to Flight 828, which reappears from the rumble where Cal merged his sapphire powers with the Ark. After boarding the plane and taking flight, the passengers face the ultimate test as various passengers begin to combust and turn to ash. Though several are able to overcome the test by repenting for their sins, such as Eagan (Ali Lopez-Sohaili), Adrian (Jared Grimes) and Saanvi, others are not so lucky, like Angelina and the rest of her followers.

After losing 11 passengers, the remaining manifest fights off an Angel of Death before everything goes calm and they continue into the glow. Once they have arrived at their final destination, they all exit the plane, where a door appears before them.

Upon getting off the flight, they realize they have actually returned to 2013 when their plane was originally supposed to land. In addition to several deceased passengers returning, they are also greeted by many family members at the airport who have died over the years, including Grace and Karen Stone, who have no recollection of the past few years. Cal also returns, however, he is back to the age he was when he boarded the plane and also has no recollection of the past few years, which Ben says is ultimately a gift as he and Olive get their childhoods back.

As Ben happily reunites with Grace, Michaela has a different kind of reunion with Jared. Even though she loves him, she knows he ultimately belongs with Drea. So she breaks off their engagement and tells him to believe her when she says, “He has to have hope,” in reference to the name of his daughter with Drea.

Outside the airport, Jared actually runs into Drea, who he is now meeting for the first time. The two have some witty banter back and forth, before Jared assists Drea with the Flight 828 mystery inside, insinuating the two will eventually get together. Also outside, Vance arrives at the airport, where he asks how 11 people can mysteriously vanish from a plane, seemingly confirming that everyone from Flight 828, minus the 11 people who turned to ash in that final flight, returned to 2013.

NETFLIX

Set to go home, Ben informs Michaela that their parents have taken Cal and Olive home, and instructs her to get a taxi cab. Remembering that Zeke was actually at the airport the night their plane was supposed to land, she rushes outside to find him sitting in one of the taxi cabs. As another person approaches, she asks them if they can take another taxi because that’s her husband in the car.

Though taken aback, Zeke goes with it, eventually asking if he knows her. She replies that they kind of do, and it’s all part of “some never-ending story,” a reference to Zeke’s sister’s favorite book.

The episode ends with a voiceover from Michaela as she talks about the life-changing event they all experienced on April 7, 2013. She adds that some people called it impossible, while others deemed it a miracle. However, for her and the rest of the people on Flight 828, it was simply “the day life changed.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All four seasons of Manifest are now available in full on Netflix.