Netflix Engineer Who Was Last Seen Getting in an Uber Goes Missing 2 Weeks After Moving to California

The family of a missing 22-year-old Netflix engineer is asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police in San Jose, Calif., this week.

Authorities said Yohanes Kidane went missing last Monday night after getting in an Uber around 7:15 p.m. local time, according to NBC News.

Yohanes’ brother Yosief Kidane told NBC News last Friday that his family became concerned after Yohanes’ phone continued to show his location stagnant at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco the next morning. Their sister, Sara Kidane, began to grow worried.

“She’d been calling, trying to see what he’s doing. He never picked up,” Yosief told NBC. “She calls me, wakes me up before I start work, and we start calling his phone, calling friends, trying to see where he could be.”

Yohanes never answered, and the San Jose Police Department later told the family they did not find him at his San Jose apartment nor at work on Tuesday.

Yohanes is a 22-year-old Black man, roughly 150 pounds and 5-foot eight-inches tall. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie and black shoes, police said.

Yohanes Kidane. San Jose Police Department

The 22-year-old began working at Netflix as a software engineer two weeks prior to his disappearance, Yosief told the outlet. He graduated from Cornell University with a computer science degree in May, according to the school’s newspaper.

“He was one of the best engineers out of his class at Cornell,” Yohanes’ brother told NBC. “Very smart, bright individual.”

In recent days, Yohanes’ family has been in San Francisco searching for him, according to local SFGate. The outlet reported the Kidane family has been putting up fliers and checking medical centers, shelters, and with Yohanes’ friends in the Bay Area.

“We were gonna work tirelessly either way, but it's really been helpful and supportive for us,” Yosief said. “Right now we don't have a lot of time to think. We're just doing as much as we can.”

A GoFundMe has also been launched to help the family with expenses traveling to the Bay Area.

“We’re going to find him and we’re going to bring him home,” Yosief told NBC. “We’re not going to stop. We know our friends and family and the community is not going to stop.”