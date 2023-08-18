This Best-Selling Reading Pillow That Amazon Shoppers Call a ‘Godsend’ for Back Support Is on Sale

Picture this: You’re getting settled in bed with a page-turning book or your favorite TV show queued up. And instead of awkwardly propping up a bunch of bed pillows, you simply lean back and relax into one big fluffy pillow with arms.

If that sounds like a relaxing way to unwind, then consider grabbing the Nestle Reading Pillow while it’s up to 21 percent off at Amazon. A hit with shoppers, it has more than 5,300 five-star ratings and earned the title of best-selling reading and bed rest pillow on the site.

The pillow has a wide body and arms stuffed with shredded memory foam that’s designed to provide back and arm support — whether you’re sitting back in bed or lounging on the couch. Plus, it has a zipper on the inner shell of the cover that lets you adjust the filling to get it just right. Before using the pillow, which comes in a compressed, fluff it up and let it fully expand for up to 48 hours.

Nestl Reading Pillow in Gray, $30 (Save 21%)

Amazon

It also has a velvety cover that feels soft to the touch. Oh, and the cover is machine washable, making it easy to clean after accidental spills or daily use.

To keep a tablet, phone, or magazine handy, the pillow has two small side pockets, plus a wider pocket on the back. It also has a top handle, so it’s easy to carry throughout your home.

The pillow is available in four sizes and 44 colors, including bold hues and classic neutrals. You also have the option of picking up just a cover to change up the colors. The price of the pillow depends on the color and size you opt for, with most of the standard pillows marked down right now The best discount we’re seeing is on the gray pillow, which is $30 right now.

Hundreds of shoppers added a glowing review to their five-star rating, calling the pillow a “godsend” and “luxuriously soft.” One shopper wrote, “I use this sitting up in bed to read, meditate, and just stay upright in a comfortable way that doesn't hurt my back.” And another customer shared, “The memory foam is so supportive.”

Head to Amazon to pick up the Nestle Reading Pillow before the savings disappear.

Nestl Reading Pillow in Blue Heaven, $40 (Save 15%)

Amazon

Nestl Reading Pillow in Lavender, $40 (Save 15%)

Amazon

