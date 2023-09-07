This 'Incredibly Soft' Duvet Cover Set That Keeps Hot Sleepers Cool Is Topping Amazon's Charts

With fewer hours of daylight and cooler weather, it can feel nearly impossible to peel yourself out of bed come fall and winter — especially when you have a duvet cover as comfortable as this popular one at Amazon.

Over the past week, the Nestl Duvet Cover has been living at the top of Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart, which tracks what shoppers are buying in real time. And right now, the duvet cover is on sale in a number of colors, like beige, black, brown, and lavender gray, for as little as $30.

The popular duvet cover is made from a double-brushed microfiber that’s lightweight and breathable, making it a top choice for hot sleepers. It also holds an OEKO-Tex Certification, which means it’s been tested to ensure that it doesn’t contain any harmful chemicals or substances. Shoppers can choose from sizes twin, full, queen, king, and California king.

Nestl Duvet Cover Set in Gray, $30 (Save 25%)

The duvet cover features eight ties and a clear button closure that keeps the comforter securely attached, even as you wrap it around you and toss and turn throughout the night. In addition to a duvet cover, the set also comes with two matching pillow shams with a back overlap closure. Plus, it’s easy to clean, since you can toss the duvet cover into your washing machine. And shoppers say that it “dries wrinkle-free,” so you can put it back on your bed and drift off to sleep without worry.

With over 62,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Nestl Duvet Cover is beloved by shoppers for its luxe design, comfortable feel, and affordable price. “I feel like I’m laying on a fluffy cloud,” one five-star reviewer said.

Hot sleepers say the duvet cover keeps them cool, too: “It’s breathable and doesn’t get you hot and sweaty at night,” one person wrote, adding that they “absolutely love going to bed” since buying it.

“The duvet cover is incredibly soft to the touch and feels very comfortable to sleep in,” a third shopper said. “The cover is also very easy to put on and take off, which makes cleaning it a breeze.”

If you’re looking to upgrade your bedding this fall, keep scrolling to see more duvet covers that have been discounted at Amazon.

Nestl Duvet Cover Set in Beige, $30 (Save 20%)

Nestl Duvet Cover Set in Black, $30 (Save 21%)

Nestl Duvet Cover Set in Blue, $30 (Save 20%)

Nestl Duvet Cover Set in Brown, $30 (Save 20%)

Nestl Duvet Cover Set in Gray Lavender, $30 (Save 20%)

