This 'Incredibly Soft' Duvet Cover Set That Keeps Hot Sleepers Cool Is Topping Amazon's Charts

“I feel like I’m laying on a fluffy cloud”

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale PEOPLE Headshot
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale is a shopping writer at PEOPLE based in Hawai’i with more than six years’ experience in the digital and print media industry. She covers everything from the hottest celebrity fashion trends, including jeans, to the latest Roomba vacuum cleaner shoppers can’t stop buying from Amazon.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 11:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Nestl Duvet Cover Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

With fewer hours of daylight and cooler weather, it can feel nearly impossible to peel yourself out of bed come fall and winter — especially when you have a duvet cover as comfortable as this popular one at Amazon.

Over the past week, the Nestl Duvet Cover has been living at the top of Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart, which tracks what shoppers are buying in real time. And right now, the duvet cover is on sale in a number of colors, like beige, black, brown, and lavender gray, for as little as $30. 

The popular duvet cover is made from a double-brushed microfiber that’s lightweight and breathable, making it a top choice for hot sleepers. It also holds an OEKO-Tex Certification, which means it’s been tested to ensure that it doesn’t contain any harmful chemicals or substances. Shoppers can choose from sizes twin, full, queen, king, and California king.

Nestl Duvet Cover Set in Gray, $30 (Save 25%)

The duvet cover features eight ties and a clear button closure that keeps the comforter securely attached, even as you wrap it around you and toss and turn throughout the night. In addition to a duvet cover, the set also comes with two matching pillow shams with a back overlap closure. Plus, it’s easy to clean, since you can toss the duvet cover into your washing machine. And shoppers say that it “dries wrinkle-free,” so you can put it back on your bed and drift off to sleep without worry. 

With over 62,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Nestl Duvet Cover is beloved by shoppers for its luxe design, comfortable feel, and affordable price. “I feel like I’m laying on a fluffy cloud,” one five-star reviewer said.

Hot sleepers say the duvet cover keeps them cool, too: “It’s breathable and doesn’t get you hot and sweaty at night,” one person wrote, adding that they “absolutely love going to bed” since buying it.

“The duvet cover is incredibly soft to the touch and feels very comfortable to sleep in,” a third shopper said. “The cover is also very easy to put on and take off, which makes cleaning it a breeze.”

If you’re looking to upgrade your bedding this fall, keep scrolling to see more duvet covers that have been discounted at Amazon.

Nestl Duvet Cover Set in Beige, $30 (Save 20%)

Amazon Nestl Beige Cream Duvet Cover

Amazon

Nestl Duvet Cover Set in Black, $30 (Save 21%)

Amazon Nestl Black Duvet Cover

Amazon

Nestl Duvet Cover Set in Blue, $30 (Save 20%)

Amazon Nestl Calm Blue Duvet Cover

Amazon

Nestl Duvet Cover Set in Brown, $30 (Save 20%)

Amazon Nestl Chocolate Brown Duvet Cover

Amazon

Nestl Duvet Cover Set in Gray Lavender, $30 (Save 20%)

Amazon Nestl Grey Lavender Duvet Cover

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

One-Off Deal: A-List (Jennifer Garner) Tout
Jennifer Garner’s Trusty Little Hand Mixer Is a Staple in My Kitchen, Too
Target Bonus Fall Shoe Roundup Tout
Target’s Fall Shoe Drop Has ‘Unbelievably Comfy’ Boots, Loafers, and Mules That Start at $25 — Here's What to Buy
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren shopping in Beverly Hills
Jessica Alba Shopped in a Matching Set, and This Lookalike Proves You Can Get a Whole Outfit for Under $50
Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cwu7XF9OeBo/?img_index=1
Chrissy Teigen’s Oversized Button-Up Is Classy, Comfortable, and Just Like Oprah’s — Get One Starting at $26
Michelle Obama, Martha Stewart, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart, and More Celebs Are Wearing Denim Dresses — These Similar Styles Start at $30
Roundup: Best-Selling Outdoor Decor Tout
Amazon’s Best-Selling Outdoor Decor for Fall Will Transform Porches and Patios — and It's Up to 61% Off Right Now
Bath Towels tout
These ‘Luxurious’ and ‘Quick-Drying’ Bath Towels Are Just $3 Apiece at Amazon
Bed Sheets Sale Tout
These ‘Smooth as Silk’ Cooling Bed Sheets with 49,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are as Little as $22 Today
One-Off: Comfortable Leggings Deal tout
Shoppers Flock to These 'Long-Lasting' and 'Flattering' Leggings That Are Just $23 at Amazon
The Gongshi Vacuum Storage Bag and hand pump on the floor of a closet.
The Best Budget Vacuum Storage Bags We Tested Are Just $17 Right Now for Amazon Prime Members
LDW: RLL Lily Pulitzer Tout
Lilly Pulitzer Jackets, Dresses, and More Are Up to 66% Off at This Secret Sale — but Not for Much Longer
Robot Vacuum Sale Tout
This $240 Robot Vacuum with ‘Mighty Power’ Is Just $96 at Amazon Right Now
LDW: Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
20 Fall Wedding Guest Dresses on Sale This Weekend at Nordstrom, Amazon, and Madewell
Martha Stewart Collection Amazon Launch
Martha Stewart Launched a New Home Office Collection at Amazon Today — Here’s What’s to Shop
LDW: Last Chance Under $25 Deals Roundup (Amazon)
Time’s Running Out to Shop the Best Under-$25 Deals Amazon’s Labor Day Sale
LDW: Best Member-Only Deals (Amazon)
Amazon Prime Members Can Save Even More on These 25 Items for Labor Day
LDW: Outlet Deals Roundup (Amazon) tout
We Found Dyson Vacuums, Levi’s Jeans, and Crocs Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet
LDW: Target Deals Tout
Target’s Labor Day Sale Is in Full Swing, and Out of Thousands of Discounts, These Are the 35 Best Deals
Fall Pants Tout
12 Fall-Ready Pants Under $35 You Can Get at Amazon Right Now