These ‘Smooth as Silk’ Cooling Bed Sheets with 49,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are as Little as $22 Today

When bedtime calls, there’s nothing better than slipping into a cozy bed and getting a good night’s rest with a pair of soft sheets. If you think your bed linens are stiff and scratchy, consider upgrading your bedding with a set that Amazon shoppers say is “worth every penny,” and it’s up to 58 percent off today.

The Nestl Microfiber Sheet Set comes with two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet, which has deep pockets so that it can stretch over mattresses as thick as 16 inches. Each piece is made from soft, double-brushed microfiber, so they will keep you warm enough through winter and cool and breezy during warmer months.

The on-sale sheet set comes in nine sizes, from twin through split California king, and in a whopping 44 colors and patterns, including white, gray, magenta, and checker red. Discounts vary depending on which size and color you opt for, but one of the best deals is on the queen size in orange.

Nestl 4-Piece Queen Sheet Set in Orange, $22 (Save 58%)

Amazon

The bed sheets are fade-resistant — so you don't have to worry if they'll lose their color over time. Plus, the bedding is machine washable, so it's super easy to care for and they’re free of hundreds of harmful chemicals.

More than 49,000 Amazon customers have given the "wrinkle-free" sheets a five-star rating. One user said, "These are the best sheets I've ever purchased. They are extremely soft and cozy," and another shared: "These sheets are so comfortable to slide into at the end of an exhausting day.”

A third shopper noted, “The absolute most comfortable set of sheets I've ever slept in. Smooth as silk… I was always hot at night with cotton sheets but now my body is cool under these.” They ended their review by writing that they never slept on microfiber sheets before sleeping on these and “will never go back to cotton.”

Head to Amazon to get the Nestl Microfiber Sheet Set while it’s up to 58 percent off. Shop more colors below.

Nestl 4-Piece Queen Sheet Set in Gray, $27 (Save 45%)

Amazon

Nestl 4-Piece Queen Sheet Set in Blue Heaven, $32 (Save 34%)

Amazon

Nestl 4-Piece King Sheet Set in Taupe, $38 (Save 27%)

Amazon

More Bedding Deals at Amazon

Cozsinoor Queen-Size Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $27 with Coupon

Amazon

Easeland All-Season Down Alternative Comforter, $38 (Save 46%)

Amazon

Matbeby Quilted Mattress Topper, $26 with Coupon

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.