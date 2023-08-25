Man Gets So Nervous During Proposal He Accidentally Holds Ring Box Upside Down: See the Pic! (Exclusive)

“He quickly flipped it the right way around and gave me a big old hug and I told him I’d marry him,” Keleigh Levins tells PEOPLE

Published on August 25, 2023 03:32PM EDT
Proposal upside down ring
Boyfriend accidentally holds ring upside down during proposal. Photo:

Kamryn Bell Photography

Some people cry during a proposal, others get so nervous that they accidentally hold the ring upside down! 

When Kaleigh Levins' boyfriend Justin asked for her hand in marriage, he mistakenly handed her a diamond sparkler that was hanging from the top of the box.

On the morning of her engagement, Levins' two best friends arrived at her house with a letter from her boyfriend. Inside were instructions that took her on a scavenger-hunt to all the places that the couple had gone on their first date.  

The final stop was a gazebo where her boyfriend was waiting with a handwritten letter about how much he loved her. 

Proposal upside down ring
Kaleigh and Justin smiling after getting engaged.

Kamryn Bell Photography

He got down on one knee and that’s when Levins says she noticed something was off. 

“He was shaking. It was so sweet,” the bride-to-be tells PEOPLE. “But then I noticed the ring was upside down and I just started busting up laughing."

She continues: "He quickly flipped it the right way around and gave me a big old hug and I told him I’d marry him. But it was such a sweet moment because we were laughing during it and were both goofy.”

Levins posted the moment on TikTok, which has since racked up 2.5 million views. "This is how I know I'm marrying the right man," she wrote on the video.

As a surprise, some of the couple’s family and friends were waiting around the corner during the proposal and saw the upside down ring fiasco. Levins says afterward they all had a good laugh about the hilarious mishap.

“They said that it was pretty funny of him because that seems like something he would do but they were very excited for us,” she says. 

Proposal upside down ring
Kaleigh Levins gets engaged to boyfriend, Justin.

Kamryn Bell Photography


Regardless of the upside down ring, Levins says the proposal was a dream come true and she couldn’t imagine it happening any other way. 

“It was honestly so perfect, it was so beautiful and we're very excited to continue with wedding planning,” she says.

