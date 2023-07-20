'A New Era' of Neopets is Officially Here as Brand Announces New Leadership Team

Before there was Instagram and TikTok, there were Neopets.

Many millennials may remember traveling to the mythical land of Neopia after school to check on the cute animated characters ranging from cat-like creatures to dragon look-alikes.

On Monday, The Neopets Team (TNT) said the website was embarking on "a new era," which includes a homepage revamp launching on Thursday and plans to create a mobile app down the road.

"The Neopets Team is, for the first time in over a decade, equipped to make meaningful changes in pursuit of a Neopian renaissance," the company said.

Neopets arrived on the scene in 1999, and the virtual hub provided a platform for users to care for the characters while also scoring Neopoints that could be treated as in-game currency by embarking on quests on the site.

“With the support of this new leadership, TNT has been entrusted with the decision-making and overall brand strategy for Neopets and given access to assets that will empower us to breathe fresh life into Neopia," a message posted to the company’s official website states, adding that the website is now under the control of a new entity called World of Neopia, Inc.

One of the major roadblocks for the website came in 2020 when Flash was discontinued, which caused key features to stop functioning, according to The Washington Post.

According to the blog post, JumpStart Games, which managed the site, was reportedly shut down on June 30th, but Dominic Law, who heads the new leadership team, pushed parent company NetDragon to save Neopets.

At the height of its popularity, virtual world reportedly had 25 million users in 2005, the newspaper reported.

The announcement of the revamp comes after the website raised $4 million in funding from various investors with "plans to nurture a shared dream of an immersive, community-driven gaming experience," according to a blog post.



The future changes include bringing back functionality to games and "tackling the mobile browser compatibility issues," while also improving customer support and transitioning to a mobile app.

"The resources available to us simply weren’t substantial enough to sustain the level of growth and development that the site needed to keep up with the times, resulting in bugs, unconverted pages, broken games, and a lack of new content," the company said. "Despite these challenges, TNT pushed onward, guided by an unwavering belief that this iconic brand that has meant so much to so many truly deserved better."

