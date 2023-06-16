Neon Swimwear Is Having a Moment — and You Can Get in on the Trend Starting at Just $17

Summer is definitely the time to whip those bright colors out of your closet and head to the pool, beach, or brunch. With the weather heating up, and the hot pink Barbiecore aesthetic having a major moment, neon swimwear is staking its claim, and celebs like Jessica Simpson, Hailey Bieber, and Vanessa Hudgens have already embraced the brightly-colored swimsuits. Best of all, there are plenty of options that are just as flattering and supportive as they are trendy.

Whether you’re looking for sun protection, style, or something that’s flattering postpartum, you can get in on the neon movement, too. And since our top picks start at just $17, you can stock up for the season. We rounded up the best neon options for summer fun, including one-pieces, rash guards, cover-ups, and bikini tops from Amazon, Cupshe, Summersalt, and more.

Shop Neon Swimsuits Starting at Just $17

If you’d like more coverage than a bikini but still want to show a little skin, a cutout one-piece like this one from Tempt Me meets you right in the middle. Underneath the padded cups, there’s a small triangular cutout, but the suit covers the rest of your torso to protect against the sun’s rays. An adjustable, removable halter strap gives you the option to convert it into a strapless suit, and a cute tie detail elevates the look.

With over 4,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, this suit’s shirred sides are “so flattering,” and the material “stretches in all the right places,” one owner wrote. And while the material is a little compressive in the torso, it’s still comfy to wear: “I’m four months postpartum and this bathing suit is a confidence booster. The compression is flattering and comfortable,” shared one reviewer. Shoppers also noted that the cups provide ample chest support. One person with size 36DDD breasts raved that the suit “passed both the jump and bend-over tests.”

Available in sizes XS through XXL, the swimsuit comes in neon green, hot pink, and bright orange, in addition to several neutral colors and patterns.

Buy It! Tempt Me Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit, $27.99–$33.99; amazon.com

If you’re looking for full coverage but don’t want to sacrifice style, this best-selling rash guard provides UPF 50+ protection and also comes in several bright colors, from neon pink to sky blue. Made from quick-drying 100 percent polyester, the lightweight top is built for water sports, trips to the beach, or lounging by the pool — and you won’t get sunburned. It also has flat seams to prevent irritation.

Amazon reviewers have given the rash guard over 1,600 five-star ratings. Many commented that the fit isn’t too tight or too loose, with one noting that it “fits great and isn't too clingy when wet.” One reviewer, whose skin “burns easily,” revealed that even after hours at the lake, the rash guard kept their skin safe from the sun, while another satisfied shopper reported that the breathable top was “comfortable and easy to move around in,” which is ideal for long days out in the sun.

Buy It! TSLA UPF 50+ Long Sleeve Rash Guard, $21.98–$23.98; amazon.com

This two-toned, neon Terez Rouched One-Piece is a pick that’s easy to throw on and immediately look put together. Half of the suit is a pretty bougainvillea color, while the other half is a bright mint hue. Made from a stretchy blend of nylon and spandex, the textured swimsuit grazes the body and doesn’t feel constricting.

It provides ample coverage in the crotch and rear, and it’s not particularly low-cut, either. Ruching in the front and the back snatch in the waist, and the suit comes in sizes XXS through XL. While it is a bit of a splurge, the lining and thick material are built to last, and it won’t go out of style.

Buy It! Terez Rouched One-Piece Swimsuit, $184; terez.com

Keep reading to find more on-trend neon swimsuits to keep you cool all summer long.

Buy It! Cupshe Neon Colorblock Rashguard One-Piece Swimsuit, $33.99; cupshe.com

Buy It! Yonique Tankini, $19.99–$36.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Love Los Angeles Strappy Mesh Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit, $24.99 (orig. $36.99); cupshe.com

Buy It! Zeagoo Swimsuit Beach Cover-Up, $17.99–$26.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Tempt Me Halter Bikini Top, $16.99–$27.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Summersalt The Sidestroke, $95; summersalt.com

Buy It! Meyeeka One-Piece Swimsuit, $33.99; amazon.com

