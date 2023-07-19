NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson Bryant Arrested on Charges of Felony Drug Possession, Probation Violation

The 33-year-old is being held at Gwinnett County Jail on a $3,700 bond

Published on July 19, 2023 11:20PM EDT
NeNe Leakes and son, Bryson Bryant
NeNe Leakes and son, Bryson Bryant. Photo:

Prince Williams/WireImage, Gwinnett County Sheriffâs Office

Bryson Rashard Bryant, the eldest son of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, is behind bars after being arrested on July 3 in Lawrenceville, Georgia, PEOPLE can confirm.

According to online arrest records, Bryson — whom Leakes shares with ex-Calvin Bryant — is being held at Gwinnett County Jail on a $3,700 bond. He's facing multiple charges, including violation of probation, possession of a scheduled II controlled substance, loitering/prowling, and giving a false name, address, or birthdate.

He was also charged with violating probation in another case, records show.

It is unclear if Bryson, 33, has obtained a lawyer. PEOPLE has reached out to Leakes for comment.

NeNe Leakes and Bryson Bryant
NeNe Leakes and Bryson Bryant.

Prince Williams/WireImage, Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

This is not the first time Bryson has found himself in legal trouble. He was arrested for driving under the influence in 2011, and had another run-in with the law in 2012 for driving with a suspended license.

That same year, Bryson was arrested for allegedly stealing razors from Walmart. The incident was covered on RHOA at the time, with NeNe explaining why she decided not to bail her son out. "He’s had a really easy life, so now I’m gonna show him what a hard life is," she said on the episode. "He’s gonna stay in jail, I’m not getting him out, and he can figure it out from behind bars."

Later, in 2015, Bryson was arrested at McDonald's in Georgia, where he was among a group police alleged had planned to print counterfeit checks. At the time, Bryson reportedly gave officers a false name.

Nene Leakes and son Bryson Bryant
Nene Leakes and son Bryson Bryant.

Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

He did that, cops say, during his arrest on July 3 too. According to an incident report from the Gwinnett County Police Department obtained by PEOPLE, Bryson initially identified himself to authorities as Brentt Leakes, his younger brother (whom NeNe shared with deceased husband Gregg Leakes). Bryson reportedly also listed a former address of NeNe's as his current address.

Police hadn't learned about Bryson's real identity until after his arrest, the incident report stated.

Bryson was approached by police sitting in a parked car after neighbors had contacted them about the suspicious vehicle, docs say. While suspecting the interior of the car, "a small plastic bag that contained a white powdery substance" was spotted by one officer on the center console of the vehicle. When field-tested, the substance "provided a presumptive positive for Fentanyl," police allege.

