NeNe Leakes Says She Misses Late Husband Gregg 'More Than Words Can Say' on His 68th 'Heavenly Birthday'

The reality star imagined her late husband would be celebrating his birthday with a round of french fries and chicken tenders — his "favorite foods"

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Published on August 16, 2023 08:27PM EDT
NeNe Leakes and husband Gregg Leakes visit the SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2014 in New York City
NeNe Leakes and husband Gregg Leakes. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty

NeNe Leakes is celebrating her late husband Gregg Leakes on his would-be 68th birthday.

In a beautiful tribute shared to Instagram on Wednesday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up about some of the things she missed the most following his death in 2021 at age 66 from colon cancer

"Happy Heavenly Birthday Gregg!" NeNe, 55, wrote alongside two photos of him eating his favorite meal and the couple sharing a kiss. "Today you would be out eating your favorite foods! French Fries and chicken tenders 😂 I love you for that."

"It was the simple things about you that got me every time! I love you and miss you more than words can say! My Man My Man My Mannnn❤️," she continued.

The Bravolebrity’s celebratory sentiments didn’t stop there. 

On her Instagram Story, NeNe shared a series of photos from her trip to her late husband’s mausoleum.

NeNe Leakes Remembers Her Late Husband on What Would Have Been His 68th 'Heavenly Birthday'

NeNe Leakes/Instagram

One of the pictures showed the reality star reaching towards his final resting place while wearing a matching burgundy colored silk set while another gave fans a close up of his plaque. 

It read, "Forever in our hearts. Gregory Leon Leakes. August 16, 1954-September 2, 2021."

The last slide featured a throwback photo of the couple where NeNe could be seen embracing Gregg from behind during a night out to a restaurant. 

NeNe Leakes Remembers Her Late Husband on What Would Have Been His 68th 'Heavenly Birthday'

NeNe Leakes/Instagram

Back in September 2021, PEOPLE reported that Gregg had died "peacefully" in his home.

Gregg, who was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2018, had been in remission for two years. In June 2021, NeNe revealed he was hospitalized and recovering from surgery after his cancer returned.

The couple wed in 1997, and divorced in 2011, before remarrying in June 2013. They share one son together, Brentt Leakes. 

Shortly after Gregg's death, NeNe held a "celebration of life" for him at her Linnethia Lounge in Atlanta, where she paid tribute to her husband while surrounded by their loved ones.

The following day, the reality star shared a collection of photos from the event, admitting that she was initially hesitant to share on social media.

"It took a whole day for me to decide if i wanted to post pictures from Gregg's 'Celebration Of Life' Ceremony," NeNe wrote on Instagram. "What a celebration it was!"

"I am grateful for all of you❤️🙏🏾," she continued, adding, "THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!I LOVE GREGG SO MUCH AND MISS HIM A LOT💔. I will continue to be strong and celebrate his life🙏🏾."

