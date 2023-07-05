NeNe Leakes Says She 'Reached Out' to Support Kim Zolciak amid Messy Divorce: 'It's Not Easy'

Despite the well-documented bad blood between NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star still extended her support to the Don't Be Tardy alum.



“I don’t know how she’s doing overall,” Leakes, 55, told TMZ on Wednesday about Zolciak's complicated divorce from ex Kroy Biermann. “I just reached out to her because she reached out to me during a time when I was really going through something.”

Leakes continued, “I would have to think that she’s taking it hard. It’s a divorce, it’s not easy.”

Zolciak, 45, and her 37-year-old retired NFL player ex both filed for divorce in early May. The former couple were married 12 years and are currently also in a custody battle over their four children: sons Kroy Jagger, 11, and Kash Kade, 10, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9. (Biermann also legally adopted Zolciak's older daughters Ariana, 21, and Brielle, 26, in 2013.)



Leakes’ comments come after RHOA star Shereé Whitfield recently shared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Zolciak is “not doing well.”

“I’ve been in contact with her,” Whitfield, 53, told host Andy Cohen, “and she’s not doing well. She’s not doing well. No, she’s taking it really bad.”

And just days ahead of Zolciak's return to RHOA this Sunday, Leakes mused on whether she might revisit the show that made her famous.

“I would come back for the fans, because the fans are the ones that love me. They’re the ones that love to see me in that position, and I would do anything for them,” she said. Whether Bravo wants Leakes back on their airwaves is another question after she filed and then dismissed a discrimination lawsuit — which specifically named Zolciak — in the course of the last 14 months.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns with a new episode on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.