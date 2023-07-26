NeNe Leakes has put her relationship on pause.



During part 1 of her interview with former Real Housewives of Atlanta producer Carlos King on his Reality with the King podcast, the 55-year-old reality star shared that she and boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh are not currently together.

"Today, we are taking a break. We've been taking a break," Leakes confirmed on Tuesday's episode. "It's … things I'm not happy with, things he's not happy with. It's just not working at the moment," she said, before joking, "He is single so if any of the ladies out there want to holla at him, go right ahead."



Leakes was first romantically linked to Sioh when they stepped out holding hands while leaving a Miami Beach restaurant in December 2021. Shortly after, a source told PEOPLE that the two were dating, marking the reality star's first relationship following her husband Gregg Leakes' death from colon cancer that September.

At the time, an insider told PEOPLE that NeNe "can't stop smiling" around her new man, whom she met through former RHOA costar Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband Peter Thomas.

"It's still very new but she's almost like a teenager with him, just light and giggly and feeling those new relationship butterflies," the insider said.



Nyonisela Sioh and NeNe Leakes attend the 2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In January 2022, Leakes showed her boyfriend some love on Instagram, sharing several photos of the fashion designer on her Story alongside a sweet message. "The way you love on me & take care of me…grateful!" she wrote over a photo of Sioh posing in a camouflage suit.

Six months later, the pair walked the red carpet together at the 2022 BET Awards, dressed in complementary midnight blue looks. At the event, Leakes opened up about how her relationship with Sioh had helped her after she lost her husband.

"I can't say [Nyonisela] hasn't helped me put a smile on my face," she told Extra.

She added that to find joy, "You have to be willing to be happy, and you have to make a lot of changes within yourself."



Their relationship hit a brief snag last June when Sioh's estranged wife Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh sued Leakes for causing her emotional distress, humiliation and even loss of affection for Sioh and accused her of breaking up their marriage.

TMZ reported at the time that Tehmeh-Sioh sought more than $100,000 in damages for the breakup of her marriage, which is a legal reason to sue in the state of North Carolina.

After news of the lawsuit broke, Leakes posted a video on Instagram saying that the story was inaccurate. "I'm already out here a husband stealer, and this is too much," she said. "And ain't nobody out here stealing husbands. Are they? I would never. Nobody wants to steal nobody else's problems, honey."

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

While things ultimately didn't work out with Sioh, the reality star told King during their podcast chat that she's learned an important lesson from her time with him.

"My next relationship will be absolutely private," she insisted. "This was the most public I think I've ever been in any relationship — it's more public than Gregg's. And I just feel like it's just best to be private."

And she knows exactly what she's looking for in her next romantic partner. "I know from dating Nyoni, and Nyoni has a great career and makes great money … I just want my guy to make more money than me. I really do," she shared.

NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes in 2014. Cindy Ord/Getty

Still, she admitted she doesn't think she'll ever again find the kind of deep love she had with her late husband, whom she wed in 1997 before divorcing in 2011 and remarrying in 2013. "My love with Gregg was the ultimate, and I feel like you just don't find love like that. I don't know I'll ever find that again. I just don't," she told King.

But she's still hopeful she'll meet someone special one day soon.

"I think that I'll find a great guy to spend my life with. But Gregg, he was pretty was up there. It's going to be hard to get up there. I hope I meet a great guy, though — and I'm open to all ethnicities," she said, with a laugh and a little dance.

