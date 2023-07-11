Nelly Sells 50% Stake in His Catalog for $50 Million: 'My Music Is My Legacy'

The deal includes some of Nelly's best-known tracks, such as "Ride Wit Me," "Dilemma" and "Hot in Herre"

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 04:20PM EDT
Rapper Nelly attends the YWCA-GLA 2022 Phenomenal Women Award celebration honoring first responders at SoFi Stadium
Nelly. Photo:

Paul Archuleta/Getty

No "Dilemma" for Nelly here — he's made a decision.

The rapper and singer recently struck a deal to sell a 50% stake in his catalog for $50 million, PEOPLE confirms.

Nelly, 48, has partnered with HarbourView Equity Partners, which has agreed to the "purchase of select recorded assets," a source close to the artist tells PEOPLE. The deal includes some of his best-known tracks, including "Ride Wit Me," "Dilemma" and "Hot in Herre."

He joins a growing list of stars — including Justin Timberlake, Sting, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Bieber and Bob Dylan — to part ways with at least a portion of their music catalog.

"As artists, we put our heart and soul into each track and there comes a time when you consider preservation of that artistry. My music is my legacy which I want to last beyond me, continuing to make my existing fans happy while reaching new generations and new audiences," Nelly said in a statement obtained by Variety. "I am excited to partner with HarbourView to create opportunities for discovery of my music decades from now."

Following the sale, Nelly — who is also busy promoting his own brand of liquor, MoShine — is heading back into the studio to work on his next record, a sequel to his 2021 country-inspired album Heartland called Heartland 2.

The source tells PEOPLE that unlike Heartland, which included chart-topping hit "Lil Bit" with Florida Georgia Line, the follow-up will feature only female collaborators.

Rapper Nelly performs during the 2022 Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 15, 2022
Nelly performs in May 2022.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

A few years back, Nelly appeared on PEOPLE Now, where he went through his old discography. The show featured the artist looking back fondly on his old songs and sharing his recollections.

At the time, Nelly told PEOPLE that his hit “Ride Wit Me” was “surprising” because “it’s one of those songs that I just wrote so fast.” About “Hot in Herre,” Nelly offered a simple word: “Spectacle.” Concerning “Dilemma,” he referred to himself in the third-person, calling the song “iconic for Nelly."

All three songs are included in the agreement with HarbourView Equity Partners.

Related Articles
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart Halts Negotiations with Hipgnosis to Sell Song Catalog: 'Not the Right Company'
Luke Combs & Tracy Chapman
Luke Combs' Cover of 'Fast Car' Is Climbing the Charts - All About Tracy Chapman's Original
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Billboard Chart, Surpassing Morgan Wallen's 12-Week Run
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Justin Bieber Sells 291-Song Catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a Reported $200 Million
Sting Requires PR approval Contact the below for usage Henry Oliver credit: Eric Ryan Anderson
Sting Tells Stories Behind Hits, from Prostitutes ('Roxanne') to Bond ('Every Breath You Take') (Exclusive)
Tina Turner
Tina Turner Dead at 83: Listen to 5 of Her Most Memorable Songs
Shaggy
Shaggy Says Fans Have Misunderstood 'It Wasn't Me' for Decades: 'It's an Anti-Cheating Song' (Exclusive)
Tina Turner
Inside Tina Turner's Fortune — from Her Music Catalog to Real Estate Portfolio
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: Sam Smith walks the red carpet at Hot 99.5's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 at Capital One Arena on December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images);LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Ed Sheeran attends the GBK Brand Bar Back Stage during Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for GBK Brand Bar); LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Musicians Who Were Accused of Copyright Infringement by Other Musicians: Can You Hear the Similarities?
Stevie Nicks
The True Story Behind Stevie Nicks' Heartbreaking Fleetwood Mac Song 'Landslide'
neil diamond
Neil Diamond Sells Entire Music Catalog, Including 110 Unreleased Songs, to Universal Music Group
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen Sells Music Catalog to Sony Music In Record-Breaking $500 Million Deal: Report
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Says She's 'Never Been This Happy in All Aspects of My Life' During Eras Tour Stop
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Sting and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)
Diddy Denies Paying Sting $5K a Day in Royalties: 'I Was Joking!'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Timbaland and Justin Timberlake pose backstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)
Justin Timberlake's Upcoming Album Is 'Fun,' Timbaland Teases: 'It's Done and It's Coming'
Madonna
Madonna Says She Refuses to Sell Her Song Catalog Because 'Ownership Is Everything'