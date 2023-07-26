Nelly Furtado FaceTimes into Studio with Justin Timberlake and Timbaland as Producer Teases New Collab

No, it’s not 2006 — Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado and Timbaland really are in the studio together again!

The trio teased an upcoming collaboration on social media Tuesday, which would reunite the group for the first time since 2007.

Furtado kicked things off on her Instagram Story with a screenshot of a FaceTime call that she made to Timbaland and Timberlake, who were together in the studio.

In one shot, all three smiled for the camera, and in another, Furtado, 44, and Timberlake, 42, flashed peace signs.

Timbaland, 51, reposted the photo to his own Instagram account, captioning it, “Da dream team 👀👀👀🚀🚀🚀🚀.”

In response, Timberlake commented, “Run it back?? 👀” while Furtado jokingly asked if she was “throwing you off” with a playful emoji.

Timbaland then seemed to confirm that some sort of collaboration is in fact in the works with a video that featured an unreleased song playing in the background.

“Oooooooo boyyyyyyy👀👀👀👀🚀🚀🚀🚀 @nellyfurtado @justintimberlake We back!!!!!!!!,” he captioned the post.

The three music stars last appeared together on Timbaland’s 2007 single “Give It to Me.” The release of the track followed a blockbuster 2006 for Furtado and Timberlake, who both put out No. 1 albums that featured Timbaland’s production.

Furtado’s record Loose contained hits like “Promiscuous,” “Maneater” and “Say It Right,” while Timberlake’s FutureSex/LoveSounds featured “SexyBack,” “My Love” and more.

Timbaland has since produced a number of other records for Timberlake, and in 2009, both Furtado and Timberlake appeared on songs on his album Shock Value II.

Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards in Las Vegas. Chris Polk/FilmMagic

In April, the superstar producer revealed in an interview with Variety that he and Timberlake have been hard at work on a follow-up to the singer's 2018 album Man of the Woods.

"We just finished up and everything sounds great," Timbaland said. "Now it's really on him how and when he envisions it to come out, but it's done and it's coming."

He added that the new material sounds similar to that of FutureSex/LoveSounds, as it's "fun Justin" and "nothing too heavy."

