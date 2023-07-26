Nelly Furtado FaceTimes into Studio with Justin Timberlake and Timbaland as Producer Teases New Collab

Timbaland called the trio, who last collaborated in 2007, "da dream team"

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis headshot
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2019, and her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly and the New York Daily News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 04:15PM EDT
Nelly Furtado FaceTimes Justin Timberlake and Timbaland in the Studio
(L) Nelly Furtado and Timbaland and (R) Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake. Photo:

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

No, it’s not 2006 — Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado and Timbaland really are in the studio together again!

The trio teased an upcoming collaboration on social media Tuesday, which would reunite the group for the first time since 2007.

Furtado kicked things off on her Instagram Story with a screenshot of a FaceTime call that she made to Timbaland and Timberlake, who were together in the studio.

In one shot, all three smiled for the camera, and in another, Furtado, 44, and Timberlake, 42, flashed peace signs.

Timbaland, 51, reposted the photo to his own Instagram account, captioning it, “Da dream team 👀👀👀🚀🚀🚀🚀.”

Nelly Furtado FaceTimes Justin Timberlake and Timbaland in the Studio

nellyfurtado/Instagram

In response, Timberlake commented, “Run it back?? 👀” while Furtado jokingly asked if she was “throwing you off” with a playful emoji.

Timbaland then seemed to confirm that some sort of collaboration is in fact in the works with a video that featured an unreleased song playing in the background.

“Oooooooo boyyyyyyy👀👀👀👀🚀🚀🚀🚀 @nellyfurtado @justintimberlake We back!!!!!!!!,” he captioned the post.

The three music stars last appeared together on Timbaland’s 2007 single “Give It to Me.” The release of the track followed a blockbuster 2006 for Furtado and Timberlake, who both put out No. 1 albums that featured Timbaland’s production.

Furtado’s record Loose contained hits like “Promiscuous,” “Maneater” and “Say It Right,” while Timberlake’s FutureSex/LoveSounds featured “SexyBack,” “My Love” and more.

Timbaland has since produced a number of other records for Timberlake, and in 2009, both Furtado and Timberlake appeared on songs on his album Shock Value II.

Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado performs at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Casino Resort on September 9, 2007
Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

In April, the superstar producer revealed in an interview with Variety that he and Timberlake have been hard at work on a follow-up to the singer's 2018 album Man of the Woods.

"We just finished up and everything sounds great," Timbaland said. "Now it's really on him how and when he envisions it to come out, but it's done and it's coming."

He added that the new material sounds similar to that of FutureSex/LoveSounds, as it's "fun Justin" and "nothing too heavy."

Related Articles
Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at Vogue Theatre
All About Sinéad O'Connor’s 4 Children
: Irish singer and song-writer Sinead O'Connor posed with a pet dog at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland
Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56
Shakira Screams as Rat Nearly Walks on Her Head During âCopa VacÃ­aâ Music Video Shoot
Shakira Screams as Rat Nearly Walks on Her Head During 'Copa Vacía' Music Video Shoot
Mick Jagger attends the Jazz FM Awards
Mick Jagger Turns 80! Loved Ones Celebrate the Rolling Stones Frontman on His Birthday
Drake, and mom Sandi Graham, courtside. Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers in 1st half action of NBA regular season play at Air Canada Centre.
Drake's Mom Gets Emotional on Stage in NYC as Rapper Performs Heartfelt Song About Their Family
Christina Aguilera attends the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures ; Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Collection
Christina Aguilera Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Selena Gomez's 31st Birthday Party
Jennifer Lopez Dances on Table During 54th Birthday Celebrations: âBirthday Moodâ¦All Month!!
Jennifer Lopez Dances on a Table as She Celebrates Turning 54: 'Birthday Mood … All Month!'
Spanish singer-songwriter, Rosalia performs onstage during the Lollapalooza Paris Festival - Day Two on July 22, 2023 in Paris, France.
Rosalía Held Back Tears While Performing in Paris Days Before Rauw Alejandro Split News
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg Cancels 'Doggystyle' 30th Anniversary Concerts in 'Solidarity' with Hollywood Strikes
Dennis Quaid shot at home in Nashville, TN on 6/13/2023.
Dennis Quaid Reveals Why He Made a Gospel Album: 'Self-Reflective, Not Churchy' (Exclusive)
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga at the Angel Orensanz Center in New York City. MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Listen to 5 of the Late Tony Bennett's Best Duets
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga perform live at Radio City Music Hall on August 05, 2021 in New York City. "One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga" to air on CBS
Lady Gaga Revealed Tony Bennett Sketched One of Her Tattoos 'So I Would Always Remember This Time Together'
azmine Sullivan accepts the Album of the Year award with Pam Sullivan onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021
Jazmine Sullivan Mourns the Death of Her Mother Pamela: 'Rest Now Butterfly'
Tkay Maidza
Tkay Maidza — Who's Loved by Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Lizzo — Is Ready for Her 'Sweet Justice' (Exclusive)
Offset's James Brown alter ego
Offset Addresses 'Drama' with Cardi B in Spoof of Bizarre 1988 James Brown Interview
Here Are All the Nominations for the 2023 Streamy Awards from Ice Spice to Mr Beast to Charli D'Amelio
Ice Spice, MrBeast and Charli D'Amelio Score Nominations at the 2023 Streamy Awards — See the Rest!