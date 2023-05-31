Neil Patrick Harris Is 'Looking Forward' to Turning 50 Next Month: 'Chapter Two' (Exclusive)

The actor, comedian and producer is exploring "new territory" this year with his latest project 'Drag Me to Dinner' on Hulu

By
Alex Ross
Ross headshot
Alex Ross
Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at E! News and the Today show and is a Boston University graduate.
Published on May 31, 2023 12:00 PM
Neil Patrick Harris attends CLEAR CONNECTS: A Day of Families Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris. Clear partnered with United Airlines and Marriott Bonvoy to make this day of family reunions happen at Met Life Stadium on May 06, 2021.
Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Neil Patrick Harris is booked and busy for 2023. 

The How I Met Your Mother alum turns 50 on June 15, and he's only just getting started.

“I'm not going anywhere,” Harris exclusively tells PEOPLE. “To me, 50 is chapter two.”

In the last month alone, Harris has launched his new After Hours espresso martini with craft drink brand Thomas Asbourne and premiered his new Hulu series show Drag Me to Dinner, which he co-hosts and co-produces with husband David Burtka, 48.

"We’ve spent a lot of our lives as actors, so it’s nice that in this next chapter of our adult lives we get to be the painter and not just a color on the palette,” Harris says of being behind the camera for the competition series, in which drag queens are paired up to host themed dinner parties.

“[We] designed [the show] for people to appreciate these drag performers,” he explains. And of teaming up with his husband, Harris adds, “When we get to work together, it’s wonderful.”

Drag Me To Dinner

Jeong Park/Hulu

The series broke new ground for the couple — and involved a lot of trust. 

“We've produced things before, but not brand-new creative things," says Harris. "If anything, it felt like we were bringing something into the world for the first time, unsure of even what it was going to be.”

He recalls, “We had great intentions. We were hopeful that all the stars would align and everything would work out.”

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

In between releasing “sexy” espresso martinis and helping to mastermind Drag Me to Dinner, Harris also did a stint on Broadway in Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

His dramedy Uncoupled — which premiered on Netflix last year, also found a new home with Showtime for season 2.

Uncoupled was a labor of love and a very specific story," he says. "I've had so many different people come up to say that they watched it and enjoyed it for specific reasons. That doesn't happen with a lot of jobs. So, thank you, Showtime. We're looking forward to a good partnership together.”

Of course, Harris’s best partnership of all is the one he has with Burtka, whom he calls “one of the most creative and intuitively kind, loving spirits.”

“It's a joy to be able to create content with him that allows other people to have a laugh and a smile,” he adds. 

Burtka is quick to chime in that birthday preparations for Harris have already begun. They started on April 26, to be exact — “50 days to his 50th birthday,” Burtka explains. 

“It's been thrilling. A lot of stuff is happening,” Harris reflects ahead of the big milestone. “I'm looking forward to it.” 

Drag Me to Dinner is now streaming on Hulu.

