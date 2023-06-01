Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Joke Their Soon-to-Be Teen Twins Are 'Exhausting' (Exclusive)

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have their hands full.

In addition to co-hosting and co-producing their new Hulu show Drag Me to Dinner, the couple, who have been married for eight years, are also parents to twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, 12.

Come October, however, the children will officially become teenagers — and Harris, 49, tells PEOPLE that he and Burtka are already tired (in the best way possible).

“They're the most agile, amazing, bright beacons of light to us,” Harris says, “and [they’re] exhausting in every way. They just constantly keep us on our toes and just fill us with love and joy.”

Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

Burtka, 48, doesn’t anticipate too much of a change as the twins become teenagers as he thinks most of the adjustment has already happened.

“I feel like we already are [parents to teens],” he says. “New York kids grow up a lot faster than the rest of the world. But you got to roll with it and let them free. Let them be who they're going to be. I think no one tells you as your young kids are growing up that you got to let them go. That's been the hardest thing for me.”

Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

Harris wastes no time jumping in with another joke: “The kids live in Manhattan, New York, so they're like an average person’s 16.”

And, by all accounts, Harper and Gideon have inherited their parents’ famous humor, too.

“We really live in a world of comedy and laughter. I'm really glad that they're funny. We definitely passed that down to them,” Burtka shares. “Their senses of humor just make us just laugh. I think that's just so important in life — to go through it laughing. That's the reason why we made this show, is to have a big old laugh.”

Jeong Park/Hulu

Drag Me to Dinner is a competition series, in which drag queens are paired up to host themed dinner parties, and for Burtka, the experience of working with Harris on the project felt natural.

“I did feel that it reflected our parenting skills. We approach parenting in very different ways, but they complement each other, so it's the best of both worlds. I'm very emotional and he's very analytical, so we meet in the middle as parents,” he explains.

When the twins turned 12 in October 2022, their proud parents both marked the milestone with sweet tributes on Instagram alongside a series of family snapshots.

"Twelve years old today. Harper and Gideon are, without question, the greatest two things that have ever happened to me," wrote Harris. "They inspire me, make me chortle, allow me to be an imperfect father, and fill me with a type of love I never knew could exist."

Burtka echoed his husband’s sentiment in his own post.

"Happy 12th GOLDEN Birthday to these incredible kids! I can't believe how fast this has all gone! I am so proud of how you are growing up. You are sweet, caring, compassionate, creative and you have the best sense of humor. I am proud to be your dad and I can't wait to see how the next 12 years evolve. I couldn't ask for better kids! #goldenbirthday#12on12."

Drag Me to Dinner is now streaming on Hulu.

