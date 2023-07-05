Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate Fourth of July with Twins on 'Other Side of the World'

The couple brought their 12-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper, to Tokyo Disney for the holiday

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 5, 2023 03:32PM EDT
Neil Patrick Harris family tokyo disney
Photo:

Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Fourth of July looks a little different this year.

The How I Met Your Mother star, 50, and his husband, 48, took their two kids, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, 12, to Tokyo Disney to celebrate Independence Day.

"Happy Fourth of July everyone," Harris says in a video posted to his Instagram on Tuesday.

"I'm here with my family and we just want to say Happy Fourth of July. We are on the other side of the world right now," he says as he pans the camera to reveal the castle at Tokyo Disney.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We are at Tokyo Disneyland ... how do you say Happy Fourth of July?" Harris asks their Disney guide.

The guide responds to Harris in Japanese, to which Harris thanks him in the same language. "Arigato Gozaimasu, Happy Fourth of July!" Harris and his family say to the camera.

In June, Harris talked with PEOPLE about how his tweens are on the precipice of their teenage years and how "exhausting" it has been to raise them in this new chapter. “They're the most agile, amazing, bright beacons of light to us,” Harris said, “and [they’re] exhausting in every way. They just constantly keep us on our toes and just fill us with love and joy.”

The couple tied the knot on Sept. 6, 2014 in Perugia, Italy, after getting engaged in 2007. They welcomed their twins on Oct. 12, 2010.

Last October, Harper and Gideon celebrated their golden birthday, the occasion when one turns the age of their date of birth. Their proud parents both marked the milestone with heartwarming tributes on Instagram alongside a series of sweet snapshots.

"Twelve years old today. Harper and Gideon are, without question, the greatest two things that have ever happened to me," wrote Harris alongside a collage of himself hugging his kids. "They inspire me, make me chortle, allow me to be an imperfect father, and fill me with a type of love I never knew could exist."

Related Articles
Neil Patrick Harris, Gideon Burtka-Harris, Harper Burtka-Harris and David Burtka
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Joke Their Soon-to-Be Teen Twins Are 'Exhausting' (Exclusive)
Neil Patrick Harris Instagram
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate Easter with Their Twins: 'Grateful'
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burka Celebrate Christmas with Twins
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate Christmas with Their Twins and 3 Dogs: 'Much Love'
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress as Fast Food Mascots for Halloween
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress Up as Epic Fast Food Mascots for Halloween
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Wish 'Remarkable' Twins Harper and Gideon a Happy Birthday
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate 'Remarkable' Twins Harper and Gideon's Birthday
NPH
Neil Patrick Harris Celebrates 50th Birthday as Husband David Burtka Says 'Let's Keep Laughing Through the Next 50'
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka pose at the opening night of Second Stage Theater's production of "Take Me Out" on Broadway at The Hayes Theatre on April 4, 2022 in New York City
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Relationship Timeline
Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge March in Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade with All Three Girls
Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge March in Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade with All Three Girls
Rebel Wilson and FiancÃ©e Ramona Agruma Celebrate Fourth of July at Disneyland
Rebel Wilson and Fiancée Ramona Agruma Celebrate Fourth of July at Disneyland
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmjzfyoO7Jh/. Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram
Neil Patrick Harris Enjoys 'Amazing' Trip to Disney World with Family and Friend Mariska Hargitay
Neil Patrick Harris attends CLEAR CONNECTS: A Day of Families Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris. Clear partnered with United Airlines and Marriott Bonvoy to make this day of family reunions happen at Met Life Stadium on May 06, 2021.
Neil Patrick Harris Is 'Looking Forward' to Turning 50 Next Month: 'Chapter Two' (Exclusive)
Card Placeholder Image
The Golden Ticket! Neil Patrick Harris and Family Channel 'Willy Wonka' for Yearly Halloween Photo
Emma Stone Discovers the Magic at Walt Disney World Resort
Emma Stone Hangs with Mickey at Magic Kingdom, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids
David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris attend the after party for the premiere of Uncoupled S1 presented by Netflix at The Oak Room on July 26, 2022 in New York City.
Neil Patrick Harris on Playing Newly 'Uncoupled' When Love for Husband David Burtka Is 'All I've Known'
Jensen and Danneel Ackels with their kids
Jensen Ackles' 3 Kids: Everything to Know