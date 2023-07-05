Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate Fourth of July with Twins on 'Other Side of the World'

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Fourth of July looks a little different this year.

The How I Met Your Mother star, 50, and his husband, 48, took their two kids, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, 12, to Tokyo Disney to celebrate Independence Day.

"Happy Fourth of July everyone," Harris says in a video posted to his Instagram on Tuesday.

"I'm here with my family and we just want to say Happy Fourth of July. We are on the other side of the world right now," he says as he pans the camera to reveal the castle at Tokyo Disney.

"We are at Tokyo Disneyland ... how do you say Happy Fourth of July?" Harris asks their Disney guide.

The guide responds to Harris in Japanese, to which Harris thanks him in the same language. "Arigato Gozaimasu, Happy Fourth of July!" Harris and his family say to the camera.

In June, Harris talked with PEOPLE about how his tweens are on the precipice of their teenage years and how "exhausting" it has been to raise them in this new chapter. “They're the most agile, amazing, bright beacons of light to us,” Harris said, “and [they’re] exhausting in every way. They just constantly keep us on our toes and just fill us with love and joy.”

The couple tied the knot on Sept. 6, 2014 in Perugia, Italy, after getting engaged in 2007. They welcomed their twins on Oct. 12, 2010.

Last October, Harper and Gideon celebrated their golden birthday, the occasion when one turns the age of their date of birth. Their proud parents both marked the milestone with heartwarming tributes on Instagram alongside a series of sweet snapshots.

"Twelve years old today. Harper and Gideon are, without question, the greatest two things that have ever happened to me," wrote Harris alongside a collage of himself hugging his kids. "They inspire me, make me chortle, allow me to be an imperfect father, and fill me with a type of love I never knew could exist."

