Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Enjoy 'Shucked' on Broadway with Twins Harper and Gideon

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are having a night out with their kids!

On Saturday, the Drag Me to Dinner co-hosts brought their twins Harper and Gideon, 12, to see the musical Shucked on Broadway. Posing backstage at the show, Burtka, 48, holds a playbill and stands next to Harper.

Harris, 50, wraps one arm around his daughter and another around Gideon, who matches Burtka by holding up his playbill. The foursome leans into each other and smiles at the camera.

In July, the couple brought their two kids to Tokyo Disney to celebrate Independence Day. "Happy Fourth of July everyone," Harris said in a video posted to his Instagram.

"I'm here with my family and we just want to say Happy Fourth of July. We are on the other side of the world right now," he said as he panned the camera to reveal the castle at Tokyo Disney.

"We are at Tokyo Disneyland ... how do you say Happy Fourth of July?" Harris asks their Disney guide.

The guide responded to Harris in Japanese, to which Harris thanked him in the same language. "Arigato Gozaimasu, Happy Fourth of July!" Harris and his family said to the camera.

Earlier this summer, Harris and Burtka spoke with PEOPLE about how his kids were officially teenagers. “They're the most agile, amazing, bright beacons of light to us,” Harris said, “and [they’re] exhausting in every way. They just constantly keep us on our toes and just fill us with love and joy.”

“I feel like we already are [parents to teens],” Burtka told PEOPLE. “New York kids grow up a lot faster than the rest of the world. But you got to roll with it and let them free. Let them be who they're going to be. I think no one tells you as your young kids are growing up that you got to let them go. That's been the hardest thing for me.”

The pair also revealed that Harper and Gideon have inherited their parents’ famous humor.

“We really live in a world of comedy and laughter. I'm really glad that they're funny. We definitely passed that down to them,” Burtka shared. “Their senses of humor just make us just laugh. I think that's just so important in life — to go through it laughing."

