Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary: ‘Love Is Timeless’

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are marking nearly a decade of wedding bliss!

The How I Met Your Mother alum, 50, and his actor/chef husband celebrated nine years of marriage on Wednesday in two touching Instagram posts.

“What a life. What a journey with you. That we got married! Nine years ago, on this very day! Thanks for saying ‘I do’. Thanks for all of it, @dbelicious,” Harris wrote in his post, which featured a smiling photo of the two.

Burtka, 48, commemorated the couple’s latest anniversary on Thursday, writing on Instagram: “Happy Anniversary!! 9 years ago I married the love of my life… love is timeless!! @nph.” He shared a pic of himself being affectionately smooched by Harris.

Harris and Burtka tied the knot on Sept. 6, 2014 at a private ceremony in Italy attended by such guests as Elton John and Kelly Ripa, the latter who said, “Their wedding vows were so beautiful.” Both Harris and Burtka donned custom Tom Ford attire.

Prior to their marriage, the couple had been dating for 10 years. They made their first red carpet appearance together at the Emmy Awards in 2007.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In October 2010, Harris and Burtka welcomed the birth of their twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, via a surrogate. "All of us are happy, healthy, tired, and a little pukey," Harris tweeted at the time. And in a PEOPLE interview about the first few months with their children, Burtka said: "Harper has been fussy but Gideon is the easiest baby in the world.”

The family moved to New York City from their previous home in Sherman Oaks, California, in March 2014.

In April of this year, Harris and Burtka marked the 19th anniversary of their first date, sharing tender messages about each other on their Instagrams.

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harrs pose at the opening night of Theater Breaking through Barriers production of "God of Carnage" at Theater Five at Theater Row on April 27, 2023. Bruce Glikas/Getty

"19 years ago today I went on my first date with this man. Single greatest decision of my life," Harris wrote in his post that featured several snaps of the two of them together. "You are the ultimate, most astonishing roller coaster ride, and I can’t get enough. Thank you for believing in me, for believing in yourself, for believing in us. You’re the best husband, the best father, and my best friend."



Burtka wrote aboiut his one-and-only in a post to mark the occasion: “@nph HAPPY 19th YEAR ANNIVERSARY!! I can’t believe it (actually I can… ) The good times have have outweighed weighed the bad enormously. I am beyond grateful to take this wonderful journey with you. As we grow as people our relationship gets stronger. Thank you for being you, putting in the work & making us the best we can be. I am honored and ecstatic to be by your side. Love always, David.”

Recently, Harris and Burtka have been co-hosting and co-producing their Hulu show, Drag Me to Dinner.

Their twins will turn 13 this October. “They're the most agile, amazing, bright beacons of light to us,” Harris previously told PEOPLE, “and [they’re] exhausting in every way. They just constantly keep us on our toes and just fill us with love and joy.”

Added Burtka: “I feel like we already are [parents to teens]. New York kids grow up a lot faster than the rest of the world. But you got to roll with it and let them free. Let them be who they're going to be. I think no one tells you as your young kids are growing up that you got to let them go. That's been the hardest thing for me."

