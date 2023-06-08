Father’s Day is around the corner. If you want to treat the dads in your life to something special but don’t know where to start, Amazon has a section entirely dedicated to Father’s Day gift picks for every dad. Whether Dad is the adventurous and sporty type, a homebody, or just a bit hard to shop for, there's something he'll surely appreciate.

What’s more, Amazon Lifestyle — a hub for the site’s top brands and products — just collaborated with Neil Patrick Harris for a special (and helpful!) Father’s Day gift guide. The storefront features 100 products from all departments — home, fashion, beauty, and travel — that are must-have gift picks for the actor and dad of two. Standouts include colorful pickleball paddles, a handy tool pouch, and a rejuvenating face mask from Vanessa Hudgens’ brand Know Beauty (all of which Harris showed off in an Instagram Reel), so there are wow-worthy gifts for every kind of dad.

We’ve scoured the storefront from top to bottom to find the 20 best Father’s Day gifts to give this year. Plus, so many items are available for fast, free shipping via Amazon Prime, so you can be sure your selections will arrive before June 18. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access its world of perks, which includes Try Before You Buy and Prime Video. Keep reading to see our top gift picks from Harris’ storefront with Amazon Lifestyle, which will be available to peruse until Father’s Day.

Best Amazon Lifestyle Father’s Day Gifts

There are plenty of stellar options for trendy dads. There’s a timeless Huckberry trucker jacket that’s worth the splurge, a nourishing and activating beard serum, and a Brixley crossbody bag that’ll upgrade their on-the-go gear. Plus, there are even options for trendy activities, like an assortment of pickleball paddles for dads who want to join the upsurge of fans of the game. The gift guide features a western-themed paddle, one with a tropical leaf print and another with a beachy illustration.

Buy It! OutWest Sport Pickleball Paddle, $75.99; amazon.com

Harris didn’t exclude dog dads either, as he added this handy pet backpack to the gift guide. It has strong buckles that hold a traveling pup in place, as well as neck, back, and even tail support, according to the brand. Plus, it’s available in small and large sizes.

One reviewer raved: “My 16-pound Schnoodle absolutely loves this! Not only does it have a cute name, but it’s also extremely durable… seems like he is relaxing in a hammock when I put him in it.”

Buy It! Little Chonk The Maxine Small Dog Backpack, $110; amazon.com

And if you’re looking to score savings while you shop for a gift, this highly rated portable Bluetooth speaker has an $80 discount right now. It’s waterproof and buoyant, so it can float in pools, lakes, ponds, or wherever else the dad in your life wants to blast some tunes. One shopper wrote that they “got this for [their] dad for Father’s Day and he loves it,” and another called it a “great speaker for the lake, beach, house” and for “kayaking and fishing.”

Buy It! Ecoxgear EcoTrek Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $169.98 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

Skip the stress of finding the perfect gift for Father’s Day and head over to Neil Patrick Harris’ curated guide with Amazon Lifestyle instead. Keep scrolling to see some of the other goodies that would make great gifts.

Buy It! WolfWise Beach Tent, $54.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Duraflame Tabletop Fire Pit, $49.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Brixley Crossbody Bag, $29; amazon.com

Buy It! Leather Gold Heavy Duty Tool Pouch, $42.95; amazon.com

Buy It! Mirkaza Whiskey Glasses, Set of 4, $34.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Know Beauty Glacial Bay Face Mask, $45; amazon.com

Buy It! Farberware Stainless Steel Mug with Lid and Handle, $16; amazon.com

Buy It! Grillyx Premium Barbeque Skewers, Set of 10, $18.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Vooray Trainer Duffle Bag, $80; amazon.com

Buy It! Mission Cooling Bandana, $14.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Nécessaire The Body Lotion, $28; amazon.com

Buy It! Fresh Clean Threads T-Shirt, $22; amazon.com

Buy It! Supply Activating Beard Serum, $24; amazon.com

Buy It! Mirkaza Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $39.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Huckberry Flint and Tinder Trucker Jacket, $298; amazon.com

Buy It! Ninja Cremi Ice Cream Maker, $229.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Panasonic Lumix Digital Camera, $397.99; amazon.com

