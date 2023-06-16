Neil Patrick Harris Celebrates 50th Birthday as Husband David Burtka Says 'Let's Keep Laughing Through the Next 50'

In his own birthday post, Neil Patrick Harris was enthusiastic about his milestone celebration, saying "Let’s GO"

By
Published on June 16, 2023 02:05PM EDT
NPH
Photo:

David Burtka/Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris is 50! 

The How I Met Your Mother alum celebrated his milestone birthday in style on Thursday with love from his husband, David Burtka. In a sweet Instagram post, Burtka, 48, paid tribute to the last 50 years of Harris’ life, as well as those yet to come. 

“I can not believe you are 50!! Happy Birthday,” he captioned a smiling photo of the spouses on a boat. “You still look so damn hot. You continue to surprise me on how amazing you are. As we both grow older, our connection gets deeper and our love grows stronger. Let’s keep laughing through the next 50.”

In a second photo, a young Harris is pictured holding a birthday cake with a cheesy smile. “NPH Is Turning 50,” it read.

Harris left his own loving response in the comments. “You’re the best. Thanks, my sweet husband! What you’ve done for my birthday has been remarkable. Love you!” he wrote. 

Harris was sure to celebrate his own birthday on his Instagram feed — with a shirtless pic to show off his 50-year-old physique. “Fifty. Let’s GO.” he wrote.

The actor's celebrity friends chimed in to wish him well as he steps into a new decade.

“What a stud. Love you❤️,” his How I Met Your Mother counterpart, Colbie Smulders, commented.

Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay was next. “Oh Happy Day💥” she wrote.

Comedian Amy Sedaris also sent a message of congratulations. “Baby! Happy Birthday Have fun tonight.”

Harris previously told PEOPLE he's only just getting started as he marks his 50th birthday. "I'm not going anywhere,” he said. “To me, 50 is chapter two.”

Harris and Burtka tied the knot in 2014. They’ve since welcomed twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, who are currently in their pre-teen years.

“They're the most agile, amazing, bright beacons of light to us,” Harris told PEOPLE, “and [they’re] exhausting in every way. They just constantly keep us on our toes and just fill us with love and joy.”

