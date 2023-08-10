Neil deGrasse Tyson Figures Out Where Barbie Land Could Be on Earth

The 'Cosmos' host believes Barbie Land might be in Florida

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 08:23PM EDT
Neil deGrasse Tyson Figures Out Where 'Barbie' Land Could Be on Earth
Photo:

Getty; Warner Bros.

Neil deGrasse Tyson has a new Barbie-centric scientific theory.

After Barbie made its highly-anticipated debut in theaters last month, the astrophysicist, 64, took it upon himself to figure out where Barbie Land may be.

"In Barbie the Movie, the Moon's orientation places Barbie World between 20 & 40 degrees North Latitude on Earth," he explained in a recent Facebook post. "Trees further constrain latitude between 20 & 30 degrees. The Sun & Moon rose & set over the ocean. So if it’s in the United States, then Barbie World lands somewhere in the Florida Keys."

MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
Film Name: BARBIE Copyright: Â© 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures Caption: MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Picturesâ âBARBIE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Tyson shared his theory alongside a photo from the film and received an array of reactions. "I read this in your voice, hearing the same excitement you had narrating Cosmos. It was pure pleasure. Thank you," one social media user wrote. Another fan of Tyson commented, "I love it when people nerd out. This is the best!!"

While he shared in a separate Facebook post that he is "not a special expert" on the iconic Mattel doll, he offered a "two-minute riff" on Barbie's effect on the socialization of young girls.

"You talk about socialization. Other dolls were babies. So you're a young girl and you're trained to care for a baby and feed it," he said. "And isn't that socialization? You're gonna have to care for little children and that's your job. That's your role in society." Tyson shared his own experience as a child with G.I. Joe dolls to further explain his opinion.

"Why did I have dolls as a kid that were soldiers? Wasn't I being socialized to go to war? To kill people I've never met before? I played with toy guns, for goodness sake," he said. "That's how I am. Where was the outrage at the time over that?"

Tyson similarly offered his own scientific view on another famous film with the 2019 release of Frozen 2.

"Not that anybody asked, but if Elsa from Frozen has a Human-sized Head then she has Horse-sized Eyeballs — occupying 4x the normal volume within her cranium," he shared on Twitter, now known as X.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Apart from commentary from Tyson, the success of the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie has led it to reach box-office milestones that include surpassing $1 billion in ticket sales and the biggest opening weekend for a movie directed by a woman. It has also led Mattel to announce plans to create a movie about Polly Pocket,

Related Articles
RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Why Some Countries Are Banning the 'Barbie' Film from Playing in Theaters
Barbie-themed places
All the Barbie-Themed Hotspots You Can Still Visit
Barbie movie still
Lebanon's Culture Minister Moves to Ban 'Barbie' Film for 'Promoting Homosexuality' (Report)
One of Barbie's Halloween Costumes on a model on the left and on Margot Robbie on the right.
Dance the Night Away with the Best Barbie-Inspired Halloween Costumes of 2023
Bill Maher attends the Los Angeles Premiere of LBJ at ArcLight Hollywood on October 24, 2017 in Hollywood, California; Barbie movie still
Bill Maher Calls 'Barbie' Movie 'Preachy, Man-Hating' — But Also 'Fun'
Gesine Bullock-Prado and Sandra Bullock attend the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'The Lost City'; Sandra Bullock seen arriving at the London Premiere of Oceans 8 with partner Bryan Randall
Sandra Bullock's Sister Gesine Bullock-Prado Speaks Out on Bryan Randall's Death, ALS: 'A Cruel Disease'
MARGOT ROBBIE-Barbie; RYAN GOSLING-Ken
'Barbie' and 'Ken' Rise in Baby Name Searches amid Film's Continued Success (Exclusive)
Greta Gerwig attends the press junket and Photo Call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023
Will 'Barbie' Have a Sequel After Making $1 Billion? Greta Gerwig Wants to 'Go Back to Barbie Land'
Margot Robbie Is Larger Than Life in the New 'Barbie' Teaser
Margot Robbie Predicted 'Barbie' Would 'Make a Billion Dollars' in Early Pitch Meeting
RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
‘Barbie’ Just Made $1 Billion at the Box Office — Here Are the 52 Other Films That Hit the Milestone
Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau and Son Xavier Twin in Pink to Watch 'Barbie' Movie Together
Ryan Gosling Sends Barbie and Ken Flashmob To Greta Gerwig
Ryan Gosling Sends Barbie and Ken-Themed Flash Mob to Greta Gerwig for Her 40th Birthday: Watch
Dua Lipa Gives Off Mermaid Vibes in Her Metallic Pink Minidress
Dua Lipa Embodies Mermaid Barbie in Her Metallic Pink Minidress: ‘All I Do Is Beach’
The Barbie Movie Sparked Rise in âBarbie Botoxâ on Social Media â An Expert Weighs In on the Cosmetic Procedure
What Is 'Barbie Botox'? A Doctor Explains the Latest Cosmetic Trend on Social Media — And Why You Probably Don't Need It
Hoda Kotb Shuts Down âBarbieâ Movie Backlash: 'If You're Bothered' by 'Empowered' Women 'There's a Problem'
Hoda Kotb on ‘Barbie’ Movie Naysayers: 'If You're Bothered' by 'Empowered' Women, 'There's a Problem'
You Can Now Buy Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie from Hit Movie
You Can Now Buy Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie Doll from the Hit Movie