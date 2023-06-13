The Florida neighbor accused of fatally shooting Ajike Owens told a 911 dispatcher she felt “threatened” by Owens' children before police arrived.

According to a 911 tape, Susan Lorincz complained to a dispatcher that neighborhood kids were trespassing on her Ocala property and one of the children allegedly threatened to beat her up.

“Just screaming, yelling, just being absolutely obnoxious,” she said, according to the 911 tape obtained by PEOPLE. “I went and threw the roller skate over to the other side, the kid says he’s going to beat me up for that, and he’s mouthing off to me. I feel threatened in my own home.”

Asked if he was still out there, Lorincz responded: “There are several kids out there right now,” she said. “I’m fearing for my life. I’m very scared.”

Lorincz told the dispatcher the kids lived across the street. Asked if there were any weapons involved, she responded, "No."

After Lorincz allegedly threw a roller skate at Owens' 10-year-old son, Owens knocked on the door of Lorincz’s apartment to confront her about harassing her children. When she did so, Lorincz, 58, shot through the door and killed the 35-year-old Black mother of four.

Owens was discovered in front of Lorincz's apartment around 9 p.m. on June 2 after police responded to multiple calls. "Upon arrival, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately rendered aid until medics could arrive, but unfortunately, Miss Owens passed," Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said at a news conference.

Lorincz is now charged with manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault in the death of Owens. It is unclear if she's entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.



Susan Lorincz. Marion County Sheriff's Office

According to authorities, the investigation began immediately and included interviews with witnesses to the shooting, which included Owens' children. Lorincz was also interviewed by detectives, the sheriff’s office said. In addition, “detectives also gathered and reviewed forensic evidence, digital evidence and surveillance footage obtained from various sources.”

Police determined that over the past several years, Lorincz had become angry at Owens’ children, who would play in a field close to her home.

Police said that on the evening of the shooting, Lorincz allegedly got in an argument with the children and threw a roller skate at Owens’ 10-year-old son, striking him in the toe, and later swung an umbrella at another son.

“After learning of this, [Owens], accompanied by her 10-year-old son, approached Lorincz’s home. [Owens] then knocked on Lorincz’s door multiple times and demanded that Lorincz come outside. Lorincz then fired one shot through the door, striking Owens in her upper chest,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Lorincz claimed that she acted in self-defense, according to authorities, and that Owens tried to break down her door prior to the shooting.

Police later spoke to neighbors who reported that Lorincz was constantly harassing the children for playing near her home.

One neighbor claimed to officers that Lorincz called in “false reports on them,” the affidavit states. “[The neighbor] advised that Lorincz is known to harass the children by video recording them with her phone as they play in the open field between the apartment buildings and that Lorincz believes that area belongs to her.”

In an interview with police, Lorincz admitted to “having used the n-word toward children out of anger in the past and also to calling children other derogatory terms,” according to the affidavit.

Police determined that “Lorincz’s actions were not justifiable under Florida law,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Ms. Lorincz’s fate is now in the hands of the judicial system, which I trust will deliver justice in due course,” Sheriff Woods said last week. “As I go to bed tonight, I will be saying a prayer for Ms. Owens’ children and the rest of her family. I’d ask all of you to do the same.”

A funeral was held for Owens on Monday, according to FOX13. Civil Rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy.

"We’re here because of violence," he said. "Your mama chose to stand in danger's way for you. She chose you over her. That's what mothers do. That's why we celebrate your mother."

A GoFundMe campaign for Owens' children has garnered more than $300,000 in donations.

