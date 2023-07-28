Model Neelam Gill Shuts Down Rumors That She’s Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘New Flame’

Neelam Gill is putting those Leonardo DiCaprio romance rumors to rest.

On Friday, the model and DiCaprio were spotted yachting together in Sardinia, sparking speculation that the pair was an item. Just hours after the two were pictured together, Gill, 28, took to Instagram to speak her truth.

“Just to clear up any rumors… I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame,' ” the activist wrote. “In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now.”

Gill went on to shut down any chatter: “The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity is because I have been there with my partner.”

“I hope this clears up all the false stories,” she concluded.

Neelam Gill's Instagram Story. Neelam Gill/Instagram

The last time DiCaprio, 48, and Gill were spotted together was in the presence of The Wolf of Wall Street actor’s other rumored fling, Gigi Hadid. In June, the models arrived at an up-scale London restaurant first, followed by DiCaprio and his parents moments later.

Earlier this month, an exclusive source told PEOPLE that DiCaprio and Hadid were “definitely dating.”

"They were with separate groups of people but partied together for two nights. They were flirty and Gigi looked happy," said the source.

Leonardo DiCaprio. Laurent Koffel/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

"It’s pretty obvious that they are seeing each other. Maybe not exclusively, but they are definitely dating," the source added. "It’s just always very predictable: Leo shows up to parties first, then Gigi second. It’s like a game."

The source said that inside the parties "there is subtle touching and lots of flirting" when "they are able to be more private." And Hadid, 28, typically "stays by his side."

Neelam Gill. Dave Benett/Getty

Gill isn’t the only one DiCaprio has been seen vacationing with. Recently, The Great Gatsby actor was seen yachting in St. Tropez with his costar and childhood best friend, Tobey Maguire. While Maguire chilled on board in his baseball cap and sunglasses, DiCaprio jumped feet-first off the side of the boat.

Meanwhile, Gill remains in the news for her stunning looks and fashion campaigns. Back in 2022, she attended the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef Gala in a bright yellow gown, showing skin from all angles.

In an interview with The Guardian, the British Indian model revealed why she “would never complain about what I do.”

“You fly to all these different places, you get off the plane and have to be ready to shoot and look amazing, then you fly back out somewhere else and do it again,” she said in 2017. “I spend a lot of time lonely in hotel rooms and airports, I don’t go out, I can count the friends I have on one hand… But I’m always going to be grateful.”