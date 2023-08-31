More than 92,000 fans packed the stands at Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium on Wednesday to watch five-time National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) champions Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Omaha Mavericks.

The historic moment ended with the home team being crowned the victors and a final score of 3-0. When the unbelievable attendance record was announced to the crowd — which was predominantly made up of red-clad Nebraska faithful supporters — they cheered wildly in epic scenes. NCAA volleyball matches typically take place in arenas seating 10,000 to 20,000 spectators.

"Husker Nation, you’ve done it. The WORLD RECORD for a Women’s Sporting Event lives in Lincoln," the team's X account, formerly known as Twitter, posted on Wednesday. "Today’s attendance: 92,003. There is NO PLACE like Nebraska."

The fixture was the culmination of months of planning in Nebraska, who have long led the way when it comes to volleyball enthusiasm. The 92,003 supporters that packed into the stadium — which is usually the home of Nebraska football — broke the previous world record for women’s sports attendance. That had been set at 91,648 on April 22, 2022, in Spain for a Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg.

While tickets originally went on sale at $25 for adults and $5 for high school students, they were exchanging hands for as much as $400 on the secondary market.

A record breaking crowd filled Memorial Stadium, August 30 2023. C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty

“I can’t describe how grateful I am be be a part of it,” Nebraska middle blocker Andi Jackson said on Wednesday, according to ESPN. “It’s incredible. I don’t have enough words to describe it."

She also revealed how the teams had heard the announcement of the world record while walking out of the tunnel after the second set, which made all the players “so excited.”

Another landmark event took place on July 10, 1999, when 90,185 fans were in attendance when Team USA took on China in the Women’s World Cup soccer final. The Americans ultimately won after a nail-biting round of penalty kicks.

“I remember that like it was yesterday,” Nebraska coach John Cook recalled to ESPN. “It was so impactful seeing all these women compete. It made a mark on women’s sport in this country.” He added, “They showed what could be done.”

Huge crowds took in the spectacle in Lincoln, Nebraska. C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty

The stakes, however, weren’t nearly as high as a World Cup final during Wednesday’s match as the volleyball season is just getting underway with Nebraska already leading the charge at 4-0.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Nebraska sophomore middle blocker Bekka Allick said during a press conference before the match, per CBS. "It honestly leaves me speechless."

