Nebraska Rodeo Cowboy and His Horse Killed by Lightning Strike

Terrel Vineyard, 27, was discovered north of Oshkosh, Neb., on June 21

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 30, 2023 04:32PM EDT
A Colorado cowboy silhouetted against mountains and a lowering sky.
Photo:

Ernst Haas/Ernst Haas/Getty Images

A lightning bolt fatally struck a pro rodeo cowboy and his horse in Nebraska last week.

Terrel Vineyard, 27, was discovered north of Oshkosh, Neb., on June 21, the Garden County Sheriff’s Office told The North Platte Telegraph. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Vineyard’s obituary said that Dose, the horse he rode on, also died during the incident. As a professional calf and team roper, Vineyard had qualified for the World Series of Team Roping in Las Vegas on three occasions, Newsweek reported.

"Terrel had many horses along the way but always had a main mount during each phase of his life. Terrel purchased Dose a few years ago as a roping prospect," his obituary reads. "Terrel and Dose left for greener pastures together—Terrel with his rope in hand.”

Vineyard left behind three children and his newlywed wife, Stacey, who wrote on Facebook, “The Vineyard family wants to thank everyone for what they have done for us the last week and moving forward.”

She said the family “laid our husband, son, and brother to rest” on Thursday.

“The community support on that day and all the days before was impeccable,” she continued. “The number of people that attended the service is a reflection of our caring community, family and friends. Thank you to everyone who was able to bring horses. We are very grateful for the extra effort it took to do that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Stacey concluded the post with, “There are not enough words to express our appreciation. We are so thankful to be a part of this community.”

A Colorado cowboy silhouetted against mountains and a lowering sky.
A Colorado cowboy silhouetted against mountains and a lowering sky.

Ernst Haas/Ernst Haas/Getty Images

Wyoming Rodeo Association president Mike Kammerer said Vineyard’s death “hits close to home, because the one thing about rodeo families is they’re all pretty tightknit,” the Cowboy State Daily reports.

“I’ve never heard of anything like that when someone’s roping and gets hit on his horse, he continued. “That’s probably a one in a billion kind of thing.”

According to OxGaps, Vineyard was born in Oshkosh, Neb., adding that the cowboy “grew up in a ranching family" and "learned everything about ranching from his father and grandfather."

A GoFundMe page was launched to raise money for Vineyard's daughters' college education.

Related Articles
St Liborious St louis fire
Historic Missouri Church-Turned-Skate Park Burns Down in St. Louis: 'This Is Not The End'
Lucky Tourist Wins $1.3M Jackpot on Las Vegas Airport Slot Machine
Lucky Tourist Wins $1.3M Jackpot on Las Vegas Airport Slot Machine: ‘That’s One Way to End a Vacation'
homer-hogues
Homer Hogues, One of the Last Tuskegee Airmen, Dead at 96
Businessman sticks out a finger and reproves it.
People Prone to Anger Are ‘More Likely’ to Believe Conspiracy Theories, New Research Suggests
Cocoa Beach Florida
12-Year-Old Survives Shark Attack While Swimming at Florida Beach
Tyler and Kelsey Wedding
Utah Bride Discovers Her Mother-In-Law Was a Nurse Who Helped Deliver Her (Exclusive)
Billy Waugh
A Warrior's Goodbye: A Heartfelt Sendoff Hosted for Legendary Green Beret and 'National Hero' Billy Waugh
Jackson Eyre; Eric Paul; Breanna Coleman; Amanda Fergeson
Friends Speak Out After 5 Teens Die in Florida Crash: 'They Had The Most Beautiful Souls'
Chat GPT Wedding
ChatGPT Officiates Colorado Wedding: 'We Are Honored and Grateful,' Says Bot
Tiffany & Co. basement fire in NYC
Fire Breaks Out at 'Landmark' Tiffany & Co. Store in New York City, FDNY Confirms
Colleen Ballinger
Twitter Users Blast YouTube Star Colleen Ballinger’s Response to Grooming Allegations: ‘Beyond Sick’
Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic's Rocket-Powered Spaceplane Reaches the Edge of Space with Paying Customers
Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, during a panel session on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from May 22 to 26. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Women Interviewing for Bill Gates’s Private Office Claim They Were Asked Sexually Explicit Questions: Report
Tourists swimming on Panama City Beach, Florida
Deadly Rip Tides Believed to Be Cause of At Least 11 Drowning Deaths in Florida Panhandle Over Past Two Weeks
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
'Presumed Human Remains' Recovered from 'Titan' Sub Wreckage, Coast Guard Says
The Oceangate submersible Titan
Inside Stockton Rush’s Allegedly Rule-Breaking ‘Titan’ Sub — and the Red Flags: 'Catastrophe Waiting to Happen'