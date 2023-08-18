NCT's JAEHYUN Shares What It's Like to 'Focus Fully' on Himself and Express 'Raw Emotions' in Solo Music (Exclusive)

The K-pop star gives fans "a sneak peek of what I do on my free time" with new single "Horizon," he tells PEOPLE exclusively

By
Mackenzie Schmidt
mschmidt-headshot-2019
Mackenzie Schmidt

Published on August 18, 2023 05:30PM EDT

NCT's JAEHYUN shines in his groups, NCT 127 and NCT DOJAEJUNG, but releasing solo music has scratched a different creative itch for the K-pop star.

"When working as a group, we put our thoughts together picturing as a whole, whereas when working individually, I tend to focus fully on myself," JAEHYUN, 26, tells PEOPLE. "This difference in process leads me to express more raw emotions or style of my own."

It's also a chance to share more of himself, his tastes and his personal perspective with their followers (known collectively as NCTzens).

"It's a good way to give my fans a sneak peek of what I do on my free time," he says. "It also offers me the chance to show my growth in music even more closely through these individual crafts. "

He released his latest solo single, "Horizon," on Friday via the STATION : NCT LAB, a program established by SM Entertainment in 2022 that allows members of its supersized NCT collective to put out their own projects in addition to the music they make with their various groups.

JAEHYUN is one of the artists who's taken the greatest advantage of the opportunity, having already released the solo track "Forever Only" in 2022. He also just dropped the mini album Perfume alongside two of his bandmates, DOYOUNG and JUNGWOO, as part of their breakout trio DOJAEJUNG.

"Horizon" has a '90s R&B feel, but JAEHYUN says he doesn't box himself in when it comes to the genres he draws inspiration from and is always seeking out new music.

"I have a wide music taste. I always have my earphones or headphones on when I'm not in a conversation. I love to stay close to a variety of music all the time," he says. One artist in particular does have his ear of late, though: "Recently, I've seen a clip of Pharrell Williams and it was inspiring."

While the life of an idol is no doubt full of superlative moments — DOJAEJUNG recently became the first K-pop group to perform at Fandom's San Diego Comic-Con Party and JAEHYUN will soon make his movie debut in the upcoming thriller You'll Die In 6 Hours, to name a few — it was a surprisingly ordinary-seeming one that sparked the creation of "Horizon."

"There was this day that lingered long on my mind. It was a day like any other on a flight to the next destination under gloomy sky and chaotic surroundings," he shares. "I was looking outside the window as the airplane took off, I witnessed this serene and yet beautiful skyline beyond the clouds. At that moment, I realized that even in the same time and place, a lot can change with a slight difference in how I view and think. It was a change in perception. I hope that fans could feel happy and joyful as I share this moment together through my song."

"Horizon" is available to stream now.

