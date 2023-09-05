'NCIS' Goes Down Under! Longtime CBS Franchise to Debut Its First International Edition with 'NCIS: Sydney'

'NCIS: Sydney' will premiere Monday, Nov. 13 on CBS

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
Published on September 5, 2023 04:55PM EDT
Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance as AFP LiaisonÂ Officer Sergeant JimÂ Dempsey, on the set of NCIS: Sydney season 1.
Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim Dempsey on the set of "NCIS: Sydney" season 1. Photo:

Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

NCIS is headed down under!

CBS announced Tuesday that a new addition to the longtime franchise — and its first international edition — NCIS: Sydney, will premiere Monday, Nov. 13. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ the next day.

According to CBS, the series follows a "brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP)" as they form a "multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet."

NCIS: Sydney. Tuuli Narkle, Todd Lasance, Olivia Swann, Sean Sagar
"NCIS: Sydney": Tuuli Narkle, Todd Lasance, Olivia Swann and Sean Sagar.

Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

Sydney stars Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance as Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey. Other main cast members include Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle as liaison officer Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazelas as forensic scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson and William McInnes as forensic pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose.

The series was created by Morgan O’Neill, who serves as executive producer alongside Sara Richardson and Sue Seeary. The first season will consist of eight episodes.

President of CBS Entertainment Amy Reisenbach called NCIS one of the "most popular series in the world," and said she was "thrilled" to expand the franchise with a "uniquely Australian twist."

William McInnes as Doc Roy, Mavournee Hazel as Blue and Olivia Swann as Mackey in NCIS: Sydney
William McInnes as Doc Roy, Mavournee Hazel as Blue and Olivia Swann as Mackey in "NCIS: Sydney".

Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

“Our studio and Network footprint continues to grow in this fascinating world that has been a proven winner with viewers on both linear and streaming platforms," she shared in a statement. "Featuring the stunning backdrop of Australia, the new series will incorporate the high-stakes intrigue, humor and camaraderie that have kept fans captivated by the NCIS teams for over two decades.”  

Sydney marks the fifth series in the NCIS universe. The original procedural drama series first debuted on CBS nearly 20 years ago on Sept. 23, 2003. It was followed by spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Hawaiʻi.

NCIS: Sydney season 1, episode 1
William McInnes as Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose, Sean Sagar as Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim Dempsey, Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey and Mavournee Hazel as Forensic Pathologist Bluebird 'Blue' Gleeson in "NCIS: Sydney".

Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

In January, CBS aired a three-hour crossover event combining the casts of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai'i. The special saw the characters uniting in Washington, D.C. to celebrate their former professor's retirement, only to have to put their skills together to investigate the same professor's suicide.

NCIS: Sydney premieres Monday, Nov. 13 at 10:00 p.m. ET on CBS. SHOWTIME subscribers can watch live on Paramount+ and Paramount+ Essential subscribers can stream on-demand the day after the episode airs.

