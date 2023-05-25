NBC News' Morgan Chesky Welcomes Baby Girl Eleanor Mae: 'Safe to Say We're All in Love'

Morgan Chesky is ready to begin his journey into fatherhood!

The NBC News correspondent and his wife Olivia Jane Steele welcomed their first daughter on Tuesday, Eleanor Mae.

Chesky, 37, shared the news to Instagram on Wednesday with a handful of sweet photos from the delivery room and some info about the newest addition to his family.



"Safe to say we’re all in love with lil Eleanor Mae Chesky, who made her big debut Tuesday afternoon weighing a solid 7 lbs 13 oz," Chesky began his caption.

"With her mom’s eyes and dad’s appetite Ellie’s already off to a fantastic start! Her grandmother calls her the cutest 6th generation Texan she’s ever seen. I’m inclined to agree 😀."

Chesky then explained that he's "beyond proud to forever be, 'Ellie’s Dad' from this day forward," and he now even includes the phrase in his Instagram bio.

The pictures are just as sweet as Chesky's caption. The first includes a new family photo with both parents lovingly staring at their newborn. Another shot shows the newborn with a little white bow on her head, as she sticks her tongue out at mom and dad. A final picture shows Olivia once again staring lovingly at Eleanor in the hospital.

Chesky first announced that he and Steele, the CEO of Conversation Couture, were expecting back in March.

"Deep down, even though I didn’t know what it would look like, feel like, or even be feasible, I always knew I’d love to build a family of my own," he wrote. "Come May 2023, I’m blessed to say I’ll be doing that alongside a woman whose passion for life and love knows no bounds."

"Olivia and I are incredibly excited to welcome a little girl into the world and surround her with the same support and blessings our families were fortunate enough to bestow upon us," he added. "To the circle of family and friends who have already shared their excitement and encouragement, please know we’re lucky to have y’all in this new adventure!"

He concluded: "And now if you’ll excuse me, I have a stack of 'How-to-be-a-Dad books' to work through between breaking news."



Morgan Chesky. Morgan Chesky/Instagram

Just last month, Chesky revealed that he was recovering in the hospital from high altitude pulmonary edema — an illness prevents oxygen from moving around your body — after a trip to Zion National Park.

"I've never shared a story quite like this one, here goes,' the Emmy winner wrote on Instagram, describing the medical emergency. "It's an odd feeling to walk out of ICU. Less than 24 hours after soaking up views at Zion National Park, I was in the back of an ambulance, on oxygen, with no idea what was wrong."

"The adventure was painstakingly planned," he continued of his birthday trip. "A sunrise hike at Bryce Canyon, followed the next day by Zion, alongside a legendary crew."

As he explained, the "trouble began after Bryce, when a fever hit hard."

"When my uncle grabbed my pack, I let him take it and finished the trail, too weak to even celebrate," he wrote. "I popped Tylenol, determined to sleep it off again. But when I woke up worse, I caved. After hearing my symptoms at Urgent Care, they tested my pulse ox (blood oxygen saturation). Normal is 95-100 percent. Mine read 58. That's when they called the ambulance."

Ultimately, an "an incredibly proficient staff" at Cedar City Hospital helped him through it, as "high flow oxygen, blood thinners, and stellar care eased me back towards a safe baseline."

"I'm not home yet, but hope to see y'all at a lower elevation soon. Cheers," he concluded in the caption.