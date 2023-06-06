Yamiche Alcindor is a new mom!

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the NBC News correspondent, 36, announced that she and her husband, Nathaniel Cline, welcomed a baby boy on May 30.

Alongside a close-up photo of the adorable newborn, Alcindor shared that they are both "so overjoyed" before revealing his name: Yrie Myles Alcindor Cline.

"His name is pronounced "i-ree" — the same pronunciation of the Jamaican saying "Irie," which means "vibes are good and everything is well," continued Alcindor.

The new parents revealed in a written statement shared with Today.com that Yrie was born at 1:53 p.m., weighing in at 5 pounds, 1 ounce, measuring 18 inches, and "is a very chill baby, who like many newborns loves eating and sleeping." The couple added that they are "overjoyed and feel incredibly blessed" after his arrival.

"While the journey to get to this moment was tough, it was well worth it as our hearts are full with happiness and love," they shared.

Alcindor has been candid about her journey to motherhood and shared that it was a " tough few years trying to get here" while first announcing her pregnancy in April.

In a personal essay for TODAY.com after the announcement, she opened up about undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF), revealing that she was "scared but eager to begin the shots."

Cindy Ord/Getty

"I was anxious but determined to freeze my eggs. I was terrified but curious to know how many embryos my husband and I could create," she continued. "I was crushed when a round failed and over the moon when a round finally worked."



Speaking about her hopes for motherhood, she added: "I am ecstatic that all of this — my harrowing journey — is leading to a healthy baby. I cannot wait to teach him about how much his mother and father loved him into existence and waited years to hold him in our arms."

The Miami, Florida, native said how she hopes her story will provide "both comfort to those still in the struggle to get to motherhood, and affirmation for those whose paths have left deep scars."