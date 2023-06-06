NBC News Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and Husband Welcome Their First Baby After Years of IVF

The couple shared how they are "overjoyed and feel incredibly blessed" after their baby boy’s arrival on May 30

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
Published on June 6, 2023 07:57 PM
Nathaniel Cline and Yamiche Alcindor attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Hilton Midtown on May 5, 2018 in New York City.
Photo:

Cindy Ord/Getty

Yamiche Alcindor is a new mom!

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the NBC News correspondent, 36, announced that she and her husband, Nathaniel Cline, welcomed a baby boy on May 30.

Alongside a close-up photo of the adorable newborn, Alcindor shared that they are both "so overjoyed" before revealing his name: Yrie Myles Alcindor Cline.

"His name is pronounced "i-ree" — the same pronunciation of the Jamaican saying "Irie," which means "vibes are good and everything is well," continued Alcindor.

The new parents revealed in a written statement shared with Today.com that Yrie was born at 1:53 p.m., weighing in at 5 pounds, 1 ounce, measuring 18 inches, and "is a very chill baby, who like many newborns loves eating and sleeping." The couple added that they are "overjoyed and feel incredibly blessed" after his arrival.

"While the journey to get to this moment was tough, it was well worth it as our hearts are full with happiness and love," they shared.

Alcindor has been candid about her journey to motherhood and shared that it was a " tough few years trying to get here" while first announcing her pregnancy in April.

In a personal essay for TODAY.com after the announcement, she opened up about undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF), revealing that she was "scared but eager to begin the shots."

Nathaniel Cline and Yamiche Alcindor attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Hilton Midtown on May 5, 2018 in New York City.

Cindy Ord/Getty

"I was anxious but determined to freeze my eggs. I was terrified but curious to know how many embryos my husband and I could create," she continued. "I was crushed when a round failed and over the moon when a round finally worked."

Speaking about her hopes for motherhood, she added: "I am ecstatic that all of this — my harrowing journey — is leading to a healthy baby. I cannot wait to teach him about how much his mother and father loved him into existence and waited years to hold him in our arms."

The Miami, Florida, native said how she hopes her story will provide "both comfort to those still in the struggle to get to motherhood, and affirmation for those whose paths have left deep scars."

