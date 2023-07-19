What's Delayed? NBC Pushes 6 Shows to 2024 in Rerun-Filled Fall Schedule

The schedule changes come in light of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes

By
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
Published on July 19, 2023 05:04PM EDT
"Chicago Med" and "Night Court". Photo:

Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

TV will look a little different this fall.

On Wednesday, NBC released its fall schedule and announced that six shows initially slated to return in the fall — Night Court, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU — have been pushed to 2024. 

The news comes in light of an uncertain future for television as both the Writer’s Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA continue to strike.

In contrast, the second half of Magnum P.I.’s fifth and final season, which was originally slated for winter, has been moved up to October. It will now return on Oct. 4, airing weekly on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET. Another scripted show, Quantum Leap, will also return with new episodes for the fall — season 2 premieres on Oct. 4, airing Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Oliver Platt in "Chicago Med".

ï»¿Elizabeth Sisson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

NBC’s fall lineup will kick off with a two-hour premiere for the new season of The Voice on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. America’s Got Talent will wrap its current season with the finale on Sept. 27. Two new original dramas, The Irrational and Found, will premiere Sept. 28 and Oct. 3, respectively. 

Per NBC, The Irrational follows “world-renowned professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) as he lends his unique expertise on an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations. His insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behavior lead him and the team on a series of intense, unexpected journeys to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries.” 

Found will center on a public relations specialist (Shanola Hampton) and her crisis management team who make it their mission to “look out for” the “forgotten” who have gone missing. “But unbeknownst to anyone,” the NBC description continues, “this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.”

Donna Summer and Prince Poppycock in "America's Got Talent" season 5 finale.

Trae Patton/NBC/NBC

Other highlights include the game show The Wall (Nov. 4), new episodes of Dateline, and a two-hour live telecast of the first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28. The awards show, which is an extension of the People’s Choice Awards, will be hosted by Little Big Town and air on both NBC and Peacock.

Beyond that, NBC’s fall schedule is heavy on reruns. Past episodes of #OneChicago and Law & Order will fill in the usually-packed slots.

The WGA has been on strike since May 2. SAG-AFRTA — which is made up of approximately 160,000 actors — joined the writers on the picket line July 14 after failing to reach an agreement for their contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

