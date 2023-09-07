NBC to Air New Holiday Special 'Christmas at Graceland' Honoring Elvis Presley's Legacy

It won’t be a blue Christmas this year for Elvis Presley fans.

NBC announced on Thursday that an all-new holiday special celebrating the late musician will air live this holiday season from Graceland. Titled Christmas at Graceland, the event will feature a handful of musical guests honoring the "King of Rock & Roll’s" music, his legacy and getting in the holiday spirit.

Christmas at Graceland marks a memorable TV event, as it’s the first holiday special to ever be filmed live from the famed Memphis estate.

The hitmaker’s renditions of classic Christmas songs and his original holiday tunes have become seasonal staples, ever since they were released on the iconic 1957 album Elvis' Christmas Album. The King also famously released an NBC special in December 1968 that was intended by the network to be a traditional Christmas special, which he then turned into a more innovative musical event, which has come to be known as The Comeback Special.

The new holiday program will air on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and will simultaneously be available to stream on Peacock. It immediately follows NBC's long-running special Christmas in Rockefeller Center, airing at 8 p.m. ET.

The performers are set to be announced at a later date.

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Riley Keough, daughter of the rock legend and Priscilla Presley’s only child Lisa Marie Presley, is among the executive producers of the holiday special.

The Daisy Jones and the Six star, 34, shared a statement about the upcoming program in a press release. “My family and I are elated to open the doors to Graceland in this first-of-its-kind special,” the actress said. “With intimate musical performances drawing inspiration from my grandfather Elvis’s cherished Christmases in Memphis, viewers will be invited to experience firsthand the magic that is Christmas at Graceland.”

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Media Group, added, “We thank Riley and her family for allowing all of us to visit her grandfather’s iconic home and share an intimate musical experience that Elvis would’ve truly loved.”

Keough became the sole trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate, which includes Graceland, in August, nearly eight months after she died of a small-bowel obstruction in January at age 54. The decision came after Priscilla filed a petition contesting the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment Lisa Marie had made, removing her mother and her former business manager as co-trustees.

Elvis’ former wife, who is the subject of Sofia Coppola’s upcoming biopic Priscilla, denied allegations in an August interview in the The Hollywood Reporter that she and her granddaughter were "not agreeing" about the matter of the estate.

“Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter,” Presley told the outlet. “Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms. That was all publicity.”

