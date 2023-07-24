NBA Star Trae Young Marries College Sweetheart Shelby Miller in Beach Destination Wedding

Trae Young is a married man!

The Atlanta Hawks player said “I do” to fiancée Shelby Miller over the weekend in a destination wedding ceremony at the Ocean Club on Parade Island in the Bahamas.

“What a surreal day, with an unbelievable bride🤍💍” the NBA pro captioned a series of photos from the couple’s big day.

Trae Young and Shelby Miller at their wedding in the Bahamas. traeyoung/Instagram

The photos show Young and his bride walking down the aisle with their son Tydus Reign, whom they welcomed in June 2022.

More sweet pics show the groom with his wedding party, plus his customized diamond embezzled “Mr. Young” shirt. Other images included the newlyweds dancing on their “Forever Young” dance floor, plus a shot of the pair taking in a fireworks show following the ceremony.

In another post Young shared videos from the reception where Jacquees and Quavo performed.“My Brothas came & showed Love! We vibe differently♾🤍” he wrote.

After posting the happy wedding news, well wishes from celebs friends poured in.

“Congrats bro!!!! 💍💍🙏🏾” wrote LeBron James while Quavo added, “ICE TRAE!!”. Rapper 2 Chainz also shared, “Congrats bro” and Michael Rubin posted, “Congrats my guy!!”

On July 14, Young posted his @fromthepointpodcast interview on his Instagram where he revealed that the couple is expecting their second baby, a daughter.

“I wanted to announce that my son Tydus is going to be a big brother to a little girl,” he said.

traeyoung/Instagram

“I’m having a daughter here in the next year. Ain’t nothing like being a dad. I’m just praying Shelby stays healthy throughout this whole process as well as the baby and that everything goes well. That’s the biggest blessing. Nothing like it and now having a daughter.”

The two-time NBA All-Star first met Miller at the University of Oklahoma, and they began dating in 2017.

The couple made their relationship public in October 2017; Miller posted a photo of herself in a cheerleading uniform next to Young, writing, "I guess you could say I'm a pretty big fan...😉."

In addition to his NBA career, Young founded the Trae Young Family Foundation in 2019 to provide mental health support to families in his hometown of Norman, Oklahoma. He later opened the Young Family Athletic Center, a recreational center located in the town, as well.