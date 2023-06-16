NBA Star Tony Snell Reveals Autism Diagnosis at 31: 'I Am the Way I Am'

Tony Snell is feeling relieved after receiving an eye-opening, late-in-life diagnosis.

The NBA veteran, 31, recently spoke to the Today show and revealed that he has been diagnosed with autism.

Snell’s diagnosis came after he and his wife, Ashley, noticed that their young son Karter was delayed in reaching some developmental milestones. A doctor suggested the parents take Karter to get tested for autism, with which he was later diagnosed.

However, Snell told the outlet that his son’s diagnosis made him reflect on his own behavior growing up.

"I was always independent growing up, I’ve always been alone. ... I just couldn’t connect with people [on] the personal side of things," Snell told Today co-anchor Craig Melvin. "I'm like, if [Karter] is diagnosed, then I think I am too… That gave me the courage to go get checked up.”

After taking that initiative last year, Snell was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at the age of 31.

Autism Speaks defines autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as "a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication."

According to the organization, signs of autism usually present around ages 2-3. However, signs can be missed because autism is a spectrum and pediatricians may want to give a patient time to develop before making a diagnosis, the Child Mind Institute states.

"I was not surprised because I always felt different… It was just relief, like, oh, this why I am the way I am," Snell said of his diagnosis. "It just made my whole life, everything about my life, make so much sense. It was like a clarity, like putting some 3D glasses on."

Snell admitted that if he were diagnosed with autism during his childhood, he believes it actually would’ve hindered him because of the stigma and lack of awareness surrounding autism at the time.

"I think I [would've] probably been limited with the stuff I could probably do… I don’t think I'd have been in the NBA if I was diagnosed with autism because back then they’d probably put a limit or cap on my abilities," he said.

Now, the athlete has partnered with the Special Olympics and is hoping to be a role model for others diagnosed with autism, breaking the stigma that they aren’t capable of achieving greatness.

"I just want to change lives and inspire people. I want to make sure my son knows that I have his back," Snell told the outlet. "When I was a kid, I felt different ... but now I could show him that I’m right here with you, [and] we're going to ride this thing together. We're going to grow together, and we’re going to accomplish a lot of things together."

