NBA Star Tony Snell Reveals Autism Diagnosis at 31: 'I Am the Way I Am'

"It just made my whole life, everything about my life, make so much sense,” Tony Snell said of his autism diagnosis

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

Published on June 16, 2023 04:49PM EDT
Tony Snell #33 of the Maine Celtics prepares to shoot a free throw against the Cleveland Charge on February 10, 2023
Photo:

China Wong/NBAE

Tony Snell is feeling relieved after receiving an eye-opening, late-in-life diagnosis.

The NBA veteran, 31, recently spoke to the Today show and revealed that he has been diagnosed with autism.

Snell’s diagnosis came after he and his wife, Ashley, noticed that their young son Karter was delayed in reaching some developmental milestones. A doctor suggested the parents take Karter to get tested for autism, with which he was later diagnosed.

However, Snell told the outlet that his son’s diagnosis made him reflect on his own behavior growing up.

"I was always independent growing up, I’ve always been alone. ... I just couldn’t connect with people [on] the personal side of things," Snell told Today co-anchor Craig Melvin. "I'm like, if [Karter] is diagnosed, then I think I am too… That gave me the courage to go get checked up.”

After taking that initiative last year, Snell was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at the age of 31.

Autism Speaks defines autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as "a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication."

According to the organization, signs of autism usually present around ages 2-3. However, signs can be missed because autism is a spectrum and pediatricians may want to give a patient time to develop before making a diagnosis, the Child Mind Institute states.

RELATED: Sia Reveals She Is on the Autism Spectrum

Tony Snell #9 of the Maine Celtics shoots a free throw against the Windy City Bulls during the first half of an NBA G-League game on March 19, 2023

Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE 

RELATED: 'The Challenge' 's Amber Borzotra Reveals Autism Diagnosis at 34: 'It Feels Good to ... Be Myself'

"I was not surprised because I always felt different… It was just relief, like, oh, this why I am the way I am," Snell said of his diagnosis. "It just made my whole life, everything about my life, make so much sense. It was like a clarity, like putting some 3D glasses on."

Snell admitted that if he were diagnosed with autism during his childhood, he believes it actually would’ve hindered him because of the stigma and lack of awareness surrounding autism at the time. 

"I think I [would've] probably been limited with the stuff I could probably do… I don’t think I'd have been in the NBA if I was diagnosed with autism because back then they’d probably put a limit or cap on my abilities," he said.

Now, the athlete has partnered with the Special Olympics and is hoping to be a role model for others diagnosed with autism, breaking the stigma that they aren’t capable of achieving greatness.

"I just want to change lives and inspire people. I want to make sure my son knows that I have his back," Snell told the outlet. "When I was a kid, I felt different ... but now I could show him that I’m right here with you, [and] we're going to ride this thing together. We're going to grow together, and we’re going to accomplish a lot of things together."

