NBA Star James Harden Does a Cartwheel After Selling Thousands of Wine Bottles Within Seconds During Livestream

NBA star James Harden is feeling the love from his fans in China.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard, 33, sold a whopping 10,000 bottles of his signature J-Harden wine within seconds while appearing on a livestream hosted by online star Crazy Brother Yang in China on Tuesday, according to NBC News and CNN.

In the livestream — which brought in 15 million viewers (according to state-run Chinese newspaper Global Times, though other videos suggested around 2 million people tuned in to watch the wine sale) — Yang asked Harden “how many bottles” of wine he normally sold in a day. According to both outlets, Harden replied: "A few cases.”

Yang then told the basketball star to watch how many wine orders he could make within just a few seconds during the livestream, per NBC. Harden told Yang, “Show me,” as he crossed his arms and sat back to watch.

According to NBC, Yang told viewers, “Ready? Go!” He can be heard shouting “Stop!,” a few seconds later in a video shared on Twitter Wednesday.

Harden was told that he had sold 5,000 orders — with each individual order consisting of two bottles and having a price tag of 436 yuan (or $60) — within that time frame, the Global Times reported. This amounts to $300,000 in sales.

Harden leapt up and checked a nearby computer to verify the numbers and then laughed and applauded. He then told the live stream audience "I love you" several times before a further 6,000 more bottles were added to the order and also sold in seconds on the stream. Harden then performed a cartwheel to celebrate the sales.

A representative for J-Harden wine could not immediately be reached by PEOPLE to confirm the sales.

The livestream also trended on Chinese blogging site Weibo, where some fans suggested that the basketball star stay in China — where the NBA is extremely popular — and even consider becoming an influencer, the Global Times reported.

Harden announced his first-ever wine collection in collaboration with Accolade Wines in August 2022. Fans can recognize the bottle easily as each label is stamped with a silhouette of Harden's face, including his iconic beard.

The brand sells a California Cabernet Sauvignon, a California Red Blend and their latest bottle, a Prosecco. Each bottle sells for $20 in the U.S.