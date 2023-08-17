NBA Star James Harden Does a Cartwheel After Selling Thousands of Wine Bottles Within Seconds During Livestream

The Chinese livestream brought in millions of viewers and sold a reported 16,000 bottles of the basketball player's J-Harden wine

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 05:48PM EDT
James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Miami-Dade Arena on March 01, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Photo:

Megan Briggs/Getty 

NBA star James Harden is feeling the love from his fans in China.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard, 33, sold a whopping 10,000 bottles of his signature J-Harden wine within seconds while appearing on a livestream hosted by online star Crazy Brother Yang in China on Tuesday, according to NBC News and CNN.

In the livestream — which brought in 15 million viewers (according to state-run Chinese newspaper Global Times, though other videos suggested around 2 million people tuned in to watch the wine sale) — Yang asked Harden “how many bottles” of wine he normally sold in a day. According to both outlets, Harden replied: "A few cases.”

Yang then told the basketball star to watch how many wine orders he could make within just a few seconds during the livestream, per NBC. Harden told Yang, “Show me,” as he crossed his arms and sat back to watch.

According to NBC, Yang told viewers, “Ready? Go!” He can be heard shouting “Stop!,” a few seconds later in a video shared on Twitter Wednesday.

Harden was told that he had sold 5,000 orders — with each individual order consisting of two bottles and having a price tag of 436 yuan (or $60) — within that time frame, the Global Times reported. This amounts to $300,000 in sales.

James Harden wine
James Harden with his J-Harden wine. Accolade Wines

Harden leapt up and checked a nearby computer to verify the numbers and then laughed and applauded. He then told the live stream audience "I love you" several times before a further 6,000 more bottles were added to the order and also sold in seconds on the stream. Harden then performed a cartwheel to celebrate the sales.

A representative for J-Harden wine could not immediately be reached by PEOPLE to confirm the sales.

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers goes to the basket during the game during round two game six of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on on May 11, 2023
James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers goes to the basket during the game during round two game six of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on on May 11, 2023.

David Dow/NBAE via Getty

The livestream also trended on Chinese blogging site Weibo, where some fans suggested that the basketball star stay in China — where the NBA is extremely popular — and even consider becoming an influencer, the Global Times reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Harden announced his first-ever wine collection in collaboration with Accolade Wines in August 2022. Fans can recognize the bottle easily as each label is stamped with a silhouette of Harden's face, including his iconic beard.

The brand sells a California Cabernet Sauvignon, a California Red Blend and their latest bottle, a Prosecco. Each bottle sells for $20 in the U.S.

Related Articles
Host Bobby Flay and Chef Michael Symon in round 2, as seen on Bobby's Triple Threat, Season 2
Bobby Flay Torments Frenemy Michael Symon in Sneak Peek of 'Bobby's Triple Threat' (Exclusive)
'chrissy teigen 'cannot wait for fall'
Chrissy Teigen 'Cannot Wait for Fall' After Seeing This Genius Pumpkin Pie Hack
Pump Restaurant, Lisa Vanderpump
Lisa Vanderpump’s Shuttered Restaurant Pump Will Reopen Next to TomTom After Landlord Issues
Zoo Pals are back
Zoo Pals Are Back After Nearly 10 Years — Here's Where to Get the Nostalgic Animal Plates (Exclusive)
Entenmann Cookie Dough
Entenmann's Is Selling Cookie Dough for the First Time
Tristan Thompson cooks
Tristan Thompson Says He's 'Chef TT' While Making Curry Chicken: 'We're Cooking Up'
Priyanka Chopra is stepping away from NYC restaurant SONA
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Stepping Away from Her N.Y.C. Restaurant (Exclusive)
Michelle Obama Ate the Same Breakfast âEvery Morning for Most of My Lifeâ
Michelle Obama Says She Ate the Same Breakfast ‘Every Morning for Most of My Life’
The A-List: Our Place Pan Review
Oprah, Cameron Diaz, and I All Swear By the Always Pan for Easy Everyday Cooking
Creep on the Food at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, from Last of Us Ravioli to Bloody Snowballs
The Best Food at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights— from 'Last of Us' Mushroom Ravioli to 'Chucky' Fried Chicken
RM of boy band BTS poses for photographs at the W Magazine Korea Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign 'Love Your W' at Four Seasons Hotel on October 28, 2022
BTS' RM Says 'Solo' Work Is Part of 'Journey' to Band Reuniting in 2025
Starbucks Limited-Time Summer Remix Menu
Starbucks Adds 3 Drinks to the Summer Menu Including a Blended Iced Tea
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies about the Biden Administration's FY2024 federal budget proposal before the Senate Finance Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 16, 2023 in Washington
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Says She Ate Psychedelic Mushrooms During China Visit: ‘I Learned That Later’
Dunkin pumpkin return
Dunkin's Fall Menu Is Here — Including the Pumpkin Spice Latte
Wendy's Breakfast Items
Wendy’s Drops New English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches and Seemingly Shades McDonald's
Charli D'Amelio Dunkin
Charli D'Amelio Reveals Her New Go-To Dunkin' Order While Giving a 'Quick Update' on Her Life