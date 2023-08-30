NBA Player Cody Zeller Marries Singer Leanna Crawford in Nashville Wedding: ‘Dream Come True’ (Exclusive)

The couple first met through a mutual friend in 2020 and got engaged in June 2022

August 30, 2023
NBA Player Cody Zeller Marries Christian Singer Leanna Crawford
Cody Zeller and Singer Leanna Crawford at their wedding in Nashville, TN on Aug. 26 . Photo:

Darlingjuliephoto/Instagram

Cody Zeller and Leanna Crawford are married!

The New Orleans Pelicans center, 30, and the Christian singer-songwriter, 28, tied the knot on Saturday in Nashville, TN. The couple exchanged vows during a ceremony at the Scarritt Bennett Center, before celebrating with their 220 guests at a reception held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

"I've lived in Nashville for five years and love it. We thought it would be a fun destination for our guests coming from the west and east coasts," Crawford tells PEOPLE.

NBA Player Cody Zeller Marries Christian Singer Leanna Crawford
Cody Zeller and Singer Leanna Crawford at their wedding in Nashville, TN on Aug. 26.

Darlingjuliephoto/Instagram

The bride wore a Dany Tabet gown from The Dress Theory boutique. "It felt classic, but also unique and very much like me," she says of her wedding look.

As Crawford made her walk down the aisle, a four-piece string quartet played "Touch of Heaven" by Hillsong. Pastor Dave Stone officiated the ceremony, which included communion and a moment when the parents of the couple prayed a blessing over their children.

"Pastor Stone did an incredible job. He gave such great background on both of us when he talked about how we met and fell in love," the "Make It Through" singer recounts, noting she and Zeller wanted the ceremony to be "small and intimate."

NBA Player Cody Zeller Marries Christian Singer Leanna Crawford
Cody Zeller and Singer Leanna Crawford at their wedding in Nashville, TN on Aug. 26.

Darlingjuliephoto/Instagram

Then it was time to celebrate! "​We wanted a party," Crawford says of the reception. "[We] wanted to say thank you to our family and friends."

As for the food, Caterer Clean Plate Club set up an array of stations featuring pasta, beef, Asian fare and more. "All amazing!" the bride raves.

The couple's cake was a five-tier almond-flavor with fresh strawberries and topped with a classic cream cheese frosting.

NBA Player Cody Zeller Marries Christian Singer Leanna Crawford
Cody Zeller and Singer Leanna Crawford's Nashville, TN wedding on Aug. 26.

Darlingjuliephoto/Instagram

Crawford and the NBA pro performed their very first dance as a married couple to Anderson East's "This Too Shall Last." The musician also surprised her husband by singing a special song she wrote for him.

Ahead of the wedding, the pair hosted a family dinner on Thursday night at Ella's on 2nd in downtown Nashville, followed by a casual welcome dinner on Friday in lieu of a rehearsal dinner. Guests feasted on Edley’s barbecue as they enjoyed views of the city.

All in all, Crawford says, the wedding was "a dream come true — just a perfect day." Now, she says she's looking forward to "doing life together as husband and wife" with Zeller, calling marriage "the most beautiful covenant we can make."

NBA Player Cody Zeller Marries Christian Singer Leanna Crawford
Singer Leanna Crawford at her wedding to Cody Zeller in Nashville, TN on Aug. 26.

Darlingjuliephoto/Instagram

Crawford and Zeller met in 2020 through a mutual friend at a concert and hit it off. They got engaged on June 10, 2022, two days before Crawford's birthday, which was also when they had their first date three years ago.

"I was completely surprised, and he wrote me the sweetest letter with 14 dates we’d had over the last two years and then he pointed out that it spelled out “will you marry me," she recalls of the athlete's romantic proposal. "My sister Lyndsay caught it all on video. Lots of happy tears were shed that day!"

Crawford later revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a series of photos and a video capturing the special moment. The two had been enjoying a scenic hike when Zeller surprised his then-girlfriend with the sentimental letter, before getting down on one knee and proposing to a visibly emotional Crawford.

NBA Player Cody Zeller Marries Christian Singer Leanna Crawford
Cody Zeller and Singer Leanna Crawford at their wedding in Nashville, TN on Aug. 26.

Darlingjuliephoto/Instagram

Since then, the vocalist continued to share glimpses of the couple's love story in the lead-up to their wedding. In February, she posted a video montage on Instagram featuring highlights from their time together, including a helicopter ride, horseback riding and a tearful goodbye at the airport.

"Love my adventure buddy," Crawford captioned the sweet post.

