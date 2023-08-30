NBA Legend Michael Jordan is 'Terrified' of Snakes, Says His Son Marcus

The Last Dance may have given Michael Jordan fans an in-depth look into the NBA legend's life, but there's still plenty people don't know — and his son Marcus Jordan is working on sharing those secrets.

The 32-year-old spoke about his famous father during Monday's episode of his iHeartRadio podcast, Separation Anxiety, co-hosted by his girlfriend Larsa Pippen.

Marcus said, "There's a bunch of stuff that I feel like people don't know" about Michael, 60. "One is that he's terrified of snakes."

The former UCF Knights basketball player recalled a prank he and his brother Jeffrey Jordan pulled on their father as teenagers. "We were probably like 12 and 14, and we got a bunch of rubber snakes and threw them in my dad's room on top of his bed," Marcus shared.

Once Michael got home, "We were grounded," Marcus explained. "He was running around the house trying to figure out who did it."

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan (L), Michael Jordan (R). Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/Shutterstock; Alamy

Marcus explained that he and Jeffrey, 34, were "at home 24/7" as children, leading to them "come up with ways to have fun." At the time, "one of those ways was pranking each other and pranking our parents," he revealed during the podcast.

The second lesser-known fact about Michael: "He can't swim," Marcus said.

"So, obviously, he just bought a really large yacht and he's got two fishing boats. He is always on the water," Marcus explained, recalling an incident during a family vacation.

"I think it was in the Bahamas. My dad was on a jet ski with my sister, and for whatever reason, the jet ski capsized and turned over," Marcus explained.

Michael's daughter Jasmine "had a life vest on," according to Marcus, but the former NBA star "wasn't wearing" his own floatation device. "All you see is this big wad of cash, probably 40 grand, in a rubber band."

Marcus Jordan, Michael jordan, Jasmine Jordan and Jeffrey Jordan. Jeffrey Jordan/instagram

Marcus remembered seeing his sister "floating a couple of feet away" from her father, and "this wad of cash floating in the water" after the capsize. "Who do you think my dad went for first?," Marcus asked Larsa, 49.

"My dad went for the 40 grand first," Marcus said, chuckling. "When he needs to, he can survive. He can swim to survive."

PEOPLE confirmed that Marcus and Larsa, the ex-wife of Michael's former teammate Scottie Pippen, were officially dating in January. A source revealed they were trying to "keep the relationship private, but she realized it's hard being in the public eye so she posted."

On Monday's episode of Separation Anxiety, Marcus said he's "always dated a little older," because he spent so much time around his older brother's friends. "I blame my brother for that. I just got used to hanging with older people, plus hanging with my dad and all of his friends," Marcus explained.

The couple sparked engagement rumors this summer when the Real Housewives of Miami star was spotted with a diamond ring on that finger during a night out with her beau.

The couple seemingly addressed the speculation during an Aug. 21 podcast episode. “First topic is: Marcus is looking for a wedding venue,” he said, seemingly responding to the recent headlines. “Obviously, we were at dinner the other night, and paparazzi got us leaving the restaurant and asked us if there were wedding plans in the works, and so, I think I responded in a cheeky way,” he started.

Marcus admitted that he did tell the photographers that a ceremony was “in the works” after saying that the two were looking for a location. Next, he asked Larsa her thoughts on the conversation. “I had a hundred calls and text messages of people congratulating us,” she added while he laughed.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The reality TV star set the record straight, noting that the stories were “cute,” but then firmly announced they are “not engaged.” She explained to their listeners what the jewelry was actually intended to be. “But you did give me a promise ring,” she told her beau during the podcast.

“Yeah, I definitely gave you a promise ring,” Marcus confirmed. He added that “it’s a tough question to answer” because the pair have been discussing the possibility of marriage to one another a lot lately.

