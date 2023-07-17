NBA's Kelly Oubre Jr. Welcomes Second Baby, Son TsuSún, with Wife Shylynn (Exclusive)

Kelly Oubre Jr. and wife Shylynn are also parents to daughter Málibu, 2

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 04:41PM EDT

Kelly Oubre Jr. is officially a father of two!

The NBA shooting guard, 27, and wife Shylynn have welcomed their second baby, a son, the couple reveals to PEOPLE exclusively.

Son TsuSún Kelly Oubre was born on Monday, May 1 in North Carolina, weighing 8 lbs., 3 oz.

"We contemplated naming him a 'third' (Kelly Oubre III) but Kelly wanted him to have an original name," the founder of SHHY Beauty — who also shares daughter Málibu, 2, with the Dope$oul founder — tells PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

NBA's Kelly Oubre Jr. Welcomes Second Baby, Son TsuSÃºn, with Wife Shylynn

Mentalexx

"So we created TsuSún as a play on Kelly’s nickname Tsunami and a monsoon, maintaining a water-like theme as our daughter's name is Málibu — a city with beautiful water views on Cali’s coastline."

Shylynn's pregnancy was very different this time around, having welcomed her daughter during the thick of COVID.

"I was better prepared for the entire process the second time around and excited to have access to enjoy my pregnancy without having the fear and confinement from 2020/21," she shares.

"I maintained my health and fitness lifestyle and worked out throughout my pregnancy until close to my due date. I didn’t feel restricted or limited to what I was able to do it was extremely empowering, especially with having a toddler," the new mom of two continues. 

"Being able to do this made pregnancy and labor a breeze! No heartburn, minimal labor pain, quick birth, and a faster recovery than our first."

The couple is also enjoying watching their toddler daughter flourish as a big sister, although they "didn’t know how she’d handle the transition" at first.

"As a 2-year-old, she’s in the process of learning to talk and converse. So she loves watching him sleep in his bassinet and giving him kisses and calling him 'my brother,'" Shylynn says. "She loves the ‘seniority’ of being the older child and the little things matter to her and she’s so proud being able to be involved and help with getting him his pacifier or grabbing his wipes, or diapers, or clothes for us. She’s also obsessed with his ‘tiny toes’ and makes sure to let us know hourly!"

Weighing his options for the NBA season ahead, Oubre's current focus, above all else, is family. 

"We plan to provide our kids the best path to be better than us, so they won't have to make as many mistakes as we did to learn what we know now. We aim to equip them with the tools to not only survive in this world but also conquer it in their own regard," he says.

"We lead by example, showing them what love looks like and demonstrating the rewards of a relentless work ethic. Ultimately, we strive to organically grow a beautiful, strong family empire where we all succeed in the pursuits that make us whole."

Related Articles
NBA star Kelly Oubre Jr wedding photos exclusive
Kelly Oubre Jr. Is Married! Inside the NBA Star's Luxe Tropical Wedding to Wife Shylynn
Jordan Davis, Kristen Davis
Jordan Davis and Wife Kristen Welcome Their Third Baby, Son Elijah Patrick
Surprise! Harper Grae and Wife Dawn Gates Welcome Baby Boy After Reciprocal IVF (Exclusive)
Harper Grae and Wife Dawn Gates Welcome Baby Boy After Reciprocal IVF (Exclusive)
Laura Rutledge
ESPN's Laura Rutledge and Husband Josh Welcome Baby No. 2: 'Beyond My Wildest Dreams' (Exclusive)
Princess Eugenie Welcomes Second Baby with Husband Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie Welcomes Second Son with Husband Jack Brooksbank — and Shares His Name!
Dancing With the Stars Alum Lindsay Arnold Welcomes a Baby Girl: 'She Is Here and Healthy'
'Dancing with the Stars' Alum Lindsay Arnold Welcomes Second Baby Girl: 'She Is Here and Healthy'
Witney Carson McAllister Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Demi and Tom Welcome Baby Girl
Demi and Tom Schweers Welcome Baby Girl After Miscarriages: 'Couldn't Be Happier' (Exclusive)
Cheetah Girls Star Sabrina Bryan Welcomes Baby No. 2, Son Ledger Grey: 'Unbelievably Happy'
'Cheetah Girls' Star Sabrina Bryan Welcomes Baby No. 2, Son Ledger Grey: 'Unbelievably Happy' (Exclusive)
kelly kay baby
Kelly Kay Explains Why She Named Son Spider, Says Using Late Boyfriend's Name Is 'Too Hard' (Exclusive)
Emily DiDonato
Emily DiDonato and Husband Kyle Peterson Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Oliver: 'Born as Perfect as Could Be'
New York Yankees Pitcher Carlos Rodón Quietly Welcomes Third Baby with Wife Ashley: Photos
New York Yankees Pitcher Carlos Rodón Quietly Welcomes Baby No. 3 with Wife Ashley: Photos
courtesy of Kelly Mi Li https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204363702670597/f
'Bling Empire' 's Kelly Mi Li Welcomes Baby Girl with Boyfriend William Ma: 'Incredibly Grateful'
Elijah Wilkinson and Wife Gabrielle Welcome a Baby Boy, Son Jordan
Elijah Wilkinson and Wife Gabrielle Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Jordan — See the Photos!
Kristina Zias & Stephen D’Angelo, baby Christian
Influencer Kristina Zias Welcomes Second Baby Boy with Husband Stephen: 'Unbelievable Blessing'
Kristina Kelly attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Kristina Kelly Welcomes First Baby, Son River — See the Sweet Photo!