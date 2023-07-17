NBA's Kelly Oubre Jr. Welcomes Second Baby, Son TsuSún, with Wife Shylynn (Exclusive)

Kelly Oubre Jr. is officially a father of two!

The NBA shooting guard, 27, and wife Shylynn have welcomed their second baby, a son, the couple reveals to PEOPLE exclusively.

Son TsuSún Kelly Oubre was born on Monday, May 1 in North Carolina, weighing 8 lbs., 3 oz.

"We contemplated naming him a 'third' (Kelly Oubre III) but Kelly wanted him to have an original name," the founder of SHHY Beauty — who also shares daughter Málibu, 2, with the Dope$oul founder — tells PEOPLE.

Mentalexx

"So we created TsuSún as a play on Kelly’s nickname Tsunami and a monsoon, maintaining a water-like theme as our daughter's name is Málibu — a city with beautiful water views on Cali’s coastline."

Shylynn's pregnancy was very different this time around, having welcomed her daughter during the thick of COVID.

"I was better prepared for the entire process the second time around and excited to have access to enjoy my pregnancy without having the fear and confinement from 2020/21," she shares.

"I maintained my health and fitness lifestyle and worked out throughout my pregnancy until close to my due date. I didn’t feel restricted or limited to what I was able to do it was extremely empowering, especially with having a toddler," the new mom of two continues.

"Being able to do this made pregnancy and labor a breeze! No heartburn, minimal labor pain, quick birth, and a faster recovery than our first."

The couple is also enjoying watching their toddler daughter flourish as a big sister, although they "didn’t know how she’d handle the transition" at first.

"As a 2-year-old, she’s in the process of learning to talk and converse. So she loves watching him sleep in his bassinet and giving him kisses and calling him 'my brother,'" Shylynn says. "She loves the ‘seniority’ of being the older child and the little things matter to her and she’s so proud being able to be involved and help with getting him his pacifier or grabbing his wipes, or diapers, or clothes for us. She’s also obsessed with his ‘tiny toes’ and makes sure to let us know hourly!"

Weighing his options for the NBA season ahead, Oubre's current focus, above all else, is family.

"We plan to provide our kids the best path to be better than us, so they won't have to make as many mistakes as we did to learn what we know now. We aim to equip them with the tools to not only survive in this world but also conquer it in their own regard," he says.

"We lead by example, showing them what love looks like and demonstrating the rewards of a relentless work ethic. Ultimately, we strive to organically grow a beautiful, strong family empire where we all succeed in the pursuits that make us whole."