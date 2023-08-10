NBA Fines Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards $50,000 for 'Recklessly Swinging' Chair

NBA star Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for "recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders" after a playoff game in April.

The fine comes nearly four months after the Minnesota Timberwolves player missed a 3-point overtime buzzer-beater in a playoff match against the Denver Nuggets on April 25.

The game led to his team's elimination from the playoffs, and after he missed the shot, Edwards, 22, ran off the court and was seen spinning a chair and apparently tossing it before going into the locker room. Denver won the series 4-1, and ended up winning the 2023 NBA championship.

"NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars announced today that Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders as he exited the court at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ playoff game against the Denver Nuggets on April 25 at Ball Arena," a statement from the league reads. The statement was also shared to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"In accordance with the collective bargaining agreement, the league’s review of this matter was deferred until after the criminal investigation into the player’s conduct concluded with charges dismissed last month," the statement continued.

After Edwards was cited for third-degree assault, according to ESPN, his attorney Harvey Steinberg told the outlet that the Denver Police Department's charges — which the NBA notes have been "dismissed" — were "baseless."

"With the game over, Anthony's exit from the court was partially obstructed by a chair, which he moved and set down three steps later," Steinberg said at the time.

He continued: "As video of the incident confirms, Anthony did not swing the chair at anyone and of course did not intend to hurt anyone. Anthony intends to vigorously defend against these baseless charges."

Edwards' attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Thursday.

Video from after the game shows Edwards running out of the arena as he grabbed the chair, spun it around and tossed it on the ground. The chair appeared to be in the athlete's path as he was headed toward the arena tunnel.

Denver police spokesman Jay Casillas told ESPN at the time that the two employees' injuries were not serious.

The fine announcement comes as Edwards preps to represent the U.S.A at the FIBA World Cup in the Philippines later this month, alongside fellow players Brandon Ingram, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and more, per CBS. Team USA's head coach is Steve Kerr, with Erik Spoelstra, Ty Lue, and Mark Few working as assistant coaches.

