NBA Coach Stan Van Gundy’s Wife Kimberly Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at Age 61

The couple, who met at a Vermont college where Stan coached, had been married for 35 years and have four children

Published on August 24, 2023 01:30PM EDT
New Orlando Magic head coach Stan Van Gundy and wife Kim.
Photo:

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty

Kimberly Van Gundy, the wife of former NBA coach and current TNT basketball analyst Stan Van Gundy, died unexpectedly last week, according to her obituary. She was 61.

No cause of death was immediately given for the mother of four, who died in the Orlando area on Aug. 16 and had been married to Stan, 63, for 35 years.

The couple, who celebrated their anniversary in May, first met in 1984 at Castleton State College in Vermont, where Kimberly was a student and Stan became the school’s head basketball coach when he was 24, Sports Illustrated reports.

Kimberly was born on Aug. 22, 1961 in Townshend, Vermont, according to her obituary. After obtaining her bachelor’s degree, she went on to earn her master’s degree in counseling at Fordham University.

“Kimberly’s kindness and love for all around her was shown through her charitable works and activism,” her obituary reads. “In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando or Crossroad’s Corral in Kim’s memory.”

In addition to Stan, Kimberly is survived by their children Shannon, Michael, Alison and Kelly; as well as her mother Jane Dennan, her father Ernest Abbott, her brothers Kevin and Keith Abbott and Kristopher Dennan, her two sisters Elizabeth McKenzie and Catherine McCarty, their spouses and 13 nieces and nephews.

Her brother-in-law, Stan's younger brother Jeff Van Gundy, is also a former NBA coach who until recently worked as an analyst for ESPN.

In a statement obtained by TMZ Sports, Catherine mourned the loss of her sister.

“I lost my big sister Kimberly Abbott Van Gundy on Wednesday,” she wrote. “She was one of my favorite people and I will forever miss her. Rest in peace, Kim.” 

