NBA Announcer Mark Jackson Confirms He Was Fired From ESPN After 15 Years: ‘Shocked and Dismayed’

Mark Jackson, a former NBA player and coach who has been a staple of ESPN’s basketball coverage for over 15 years, announced on Monday that he has been laid off by the network.

In a statement posted on social media, Jackson wrote he was “unexpectedly” told that his “services were no longer needed at ESPN.”

“Although shocked and dismayed with the suddenness of it all, I would like to thank ESPN and all the staff of the NBA ESPN crew for allowing me to be a part of the organization for the past 15+ years,” he wrote in the Monday Instagram post, adding “I would also like to thank the NBA fans watching at home and in the arenas throughout the league for all of your support. To the NBA, a heartfelt thank you for allowing a kid to continue to accomplish his dreams.”



Former NBA Coach Mark Jackson attends Kenny "The Jet" Smith's annual All-Star bash presented By JBL at Paramount Studios on February 16, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Jackson, 58, went on to say he was honored to work with “two LEGENDS in the business” —co-anchors Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy — and noted that he learned “so much from them.” Also praising Lisa Salters, Jackson said Salter is “like a sister to me and I’m so proud of the work she continues to do.”

“To the best producer in the world, and my friend, Tim Corrigan,” he continued, “I give the utmost gratitude and thanks for always inspiring and supporting me. To all of the staff and crew, that may have never been seen on camera… please know that you were always seen by me and so greatly appreciated.”

“Finally, I wish greater measures of success to the new ESPN team,” Jackson wrote. “May they continue to elevate this game that has given me a home and a life. I leave ESPN with nothing but gratitude,” he continued, adding “my highest praise goes to God! Through it all, He has always sustained me and His grace allows me to know that there are greater blessings ahead. I look forward to what He has in store next.”

ESPN did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Mike Breen & Marc Jackson looks on before the game on May 14, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Sports columnist also Peter Vecsey confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday — stating that he had spoken to Jackson, who had said his contract had two more years. Vescey also said that Doris Burke and Doc Rivers would now join Breen as the main anchors on ESPN.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The former New York Knicks player is the latest on-air personality to be let go by ESPN, following a wave of layoffs that hit the network a month ago, Deadline reported. Among the other prominent names who lost their jobs were Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, Max Kellerman, and Suzy Kolber, the outlet reported.

After retiring from the league, Jackson became an ESPN analyst in 2006 and teamed up with Breen and Van Gundy on the top broadcast team, Sports Illustrated reported. He took a break from the network to coach the Warriors from 2011 to 2014, but came back to his role as an analyst, where remained until Monday, per the outlet.