Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Husband Two Lewis Welcome First Baby Together, Son Tru Xavier

Naturi Naughton-Lewis has welcomed her little one!

The 39-year-old Queens star and husband Two Lewis have welcomed their first baby together, the actress confirmed on Instagram Monday, in a joint post with BET.

Son Tru Xavier Naughton Lewis was born on Saturday, May 27, weighing 6 lbs., 12 oz., and measuring 20 in. long, the couple told the outlet. Naughton-Lewis is already mom to daughter Zuri, 5½.

Ahead of welcoming the baby, Naughton-Lewis shared with PEOPLE her excitement about this major moment for her family.

Joey Rosado | @islandboiphotopgraphy

"I am looking forward to seeing this baby's cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me," the actress shared in February. "My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I'm excited to share this joy as a family."

Naughton-Lewis said she felt "so grateful" upon learning her family is growing, noting she was "still on a high" from the couple's romantic April wedding at the St. Regis Buckhead in Atlanta.

"When I found out, I was shooting a movie and still on a high from my wedding, so it felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter with my hubby! I wrapped my two pregnancy tests in pretty tissue paper and put it in a cute little gift bag and told him I had a belated birthday gift for him," Naughton-Lewis revealed. "It was such a special moment."

The couple met in 2019 through Naughton-Lewis' former Power costar Omari Hardwick, who was also in attendance for the special ceremony.

On the day of their wedding, the couple posted photos and videos of themselves dressed to the nines.

"My Forever! ❤️ God I thank you," Naughton-Lewis captioned her post, while Lewis wrote beside his own, "Naturi + Two 04.02.22."