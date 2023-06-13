Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Husband Two Lewis Welcome First Baby Together, Son Tru Xavier

Naturi Naughton is a mom of two, as she and husband Two Lewis welcomed their baby boy late last month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 14, 2023 06:25PM EDT
Two Lewis and Naturi Naughton-Lewis attend their baby shower on April 15, 2023 in New York City.
Photo:

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Naturi Naughton-Lewis has welcomed her little one!

The 39-year-old Queens star and husband Two Lewis have welcomed their first baby together, the actress confirmed on Instagram Monday, in a joint post with BET.

Son Tru Xavier Naughton Lewis was born on Saturday, May 27, weighing 6 lbs., 12 oz., and measuring 20 in. long, the couple told the outlet. Naughton-Lewis is already mom to daughter Zuri, 5½.

Ahead of welcoming the baby, Naughton-Lewis shared with PEOPLE her excitement about this major moment for her family.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Naturi Naughton and Husband Xavier 'Two' Lewis Expecting Their First Baby Together
Joey Rosado | @islandboiphotopgraphy

"I am looking forward to seeing this baby's cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me," the actress shared in February. "My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I'm excited to share this joy as a family."

Naughton-Lewis said she felt "so grateful" upon learning her family is growing, noting she was "still on a high" from the couple's romantic April wedding at the St. Regis Buckhead in Atlanta.

"When I found out, I was shooting a movie and still on a high from my wedding, so it felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter with my hubby! I wrapped my two pregnancy tests in pretty tissue paper and put it in a cute little gift bag and told him I had a belated birthday gift for him," Naughton-Lewis revealed. "It was such a special moment."

The couple met in 2019 through Naughton-Lewis' former Power costar Omari Hardwick, who was also in attendance for the special ceremony.

On the day of their wedding, the couple posted photos and videos of themselves dressed to the nines.

"My Forever! ❤️ God I thank you," Naughton-Lewis captioned her post, while Lewis wrote beside his own, "Naturi + Two 04.02.22."

Related Articles
Naturi Naughton and Husband Xavier 'Two' Lewis Expecting Their First Baby Together
Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Husband Two Lewis Expecting First Baby Together: 'So Grateful'
Naturi Naughton Marries Singer Xavier "Two" Lewis
Naturi Naughton Marries Xavier 'Two' Lewis in Romantic Atlanta Ceremony
Olympic Volleyball Gold Medalist Alix Klineman Welcomes First Baby with Husband Teddy Purcell
Olympic Volleyball Gold Medalist Alix Klineman Welcomes First Baby with Husband Teddy Purcell
Laura Rutledge
ESPN's Laura Rutledge and Husband Josh Welcome Baby No. 2: 'Beyond My Wildest Dreams' (Exclusive)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: (L-R) Sarah Snook and Dave Lawson attend the HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
'Succession' 's Sarah Snook Welcomes First Baby with Husband Dave Lawson
Omari Hardwick and his wife Jennifer Pfautch arrive for the premiere of "The Mother"
Who Is Omari Hardwick's Wife? All About Jennifer Pfautch
Witney Carson McAllister Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Emily DiDonato
Emily DiDonato and Husband Kyle Peterson Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Oliver: 'Born as Perfect as Could Be'
Bachelor Alum Caila Quinn and Husband Nick Burrello Welcome a Baby Girl, Daughter Teddi Marie
'Bachelor' Alum Caila Quinn and Husband Nick Burrello Welcome First Baby, Daughter Teddi Marie
Kaley Cuoco Baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CqgDZ8BhJR8// . Tom Pelphrey/Instagram
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Welcome First Baby Together, Daughter Matilda: 'Little Miracle'
The Bold Type's Katie Stevens Welcomes Baby with Husband Paul DiGiovanni: 'We Are So in Love'.
'The Bold Type' 's Katie Stevens Welcomes First Baby with Husband Paul DiGiovanni: 'So in Love'
Emmy Rossum Quietly Welcomes Her Second Baby with Husband Sam Esmail: 'Our Son'
Emmy Rossum Quietly Welcomes Her Second Baby, a Son, with Husband Sam Esmail
Couple Who Were Shocked to Learn They Were Expecting Baby No. 7 Welcome Baby Girl After Six Boys https://www.instagram.com/p/CplSqOCS2pZ/
Couple Who Were Shocked to Learn They Were Expecting Baby No. 7 Welcome Girl After Six Boys
Kristina Kelly attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Kristina Kelly Welcomes First Baby, Son River — See the Sweet Photo!
Victoria's Secret Alum Jasmine Tookes Welcomes Baby Girl with Husband Juan David Borrero
Jasmine Tookes Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Mia Victoria: 'Prettiest Little Princess'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: (L-R) Joe Locicero and Gina Rodriguez attend the 2022 Children's & Family Emmys at Wilshire Ebell Theatre on December 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
Gina Rodriguez and Husband Joe Locicero Welcome First Child Together — a Baby Boy!