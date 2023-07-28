Shopping Free Lipstick! All the Best National Lipstick Day Deals We've Found So Far Markdowns from Ilia, Nars, MAC, and more By Jasmine Hyman Jasmine Hyman Jasmine Hyman has been a Commerce Producer for Dotdash Meredith's beauty and travel publications since 2022. She has also written for outlets such as InStyle, Byrdie, CNN, and others. She graduated from Columbia's Journalism School in May of 2022 with an MS in Journalism. Jasmine has a love for all things reporting, and hopes to inform through her journalism and writing. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 28, 2023 10:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Lipstick is so big, it has its own holiday. In celebration of National Lipstick Day, which occurs on July 29 this year and every year, beauty brands are offering unbeatable deals and markdowns on lip products — and in some cases, they’re practically giving them away. Luckily for you, we’re keeping track of all the best promotions happening this year so that you can quickly and easily stock up on classic lipsticks, juicy lip glosses, sharp lip liners, pout-enhancing plumpers, and more from brands like Ilia, MAC, and Tarte. Whether you’re looking for a makeup routine refresh or a little treat for your lips, find the best deals — including free lipsticks and half-off glosses — below. The Best National Lipstick Day Deals This Year Free lipstick with any purchase at Ilia Deals on MAC lipsticks, liners, and glosses Free Rose Inc trio of lipsticks with $50 purchase Half-off all Colourpop lip products Discounts on any Nars lip products 50 percent off all Kaja lip glosses, liners, and more Free lipstick with $70 purchase at Kosas All lip products are marked down at Laura Mercier Save on best-selling lip products at Tarte Free Buxom plumping gloss with $50 purchase Save on all lip products at Anastasia Beverly Hills Markdowns on Physicians Formula lip products I Haven't Used Chapstick in 5 Years Thanks to the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Free Ilia Lipstick with Any Purchase Ilia Buy on Howl.me $28 Ilia is celebrating National Lipstick Day by giving shoppers a free Color Block Lipstick with any order on Saturday, July 29 only, no purchase price minimum. Choose between the bright red Flame and neutral Amberlight shades at checkout. (Psst: It’s the perfect opportunity to try out the cream blush stick that Riley Keough uses.) MAC’s Long-Lasting Lipstick Is Under $15 MAC Buy on Maccosmetics.com $23 $14 MAC’s lip products are beloved for their long-lasting staying power and bold pigments, and through Sunday, July 30, its most iconic lipsticks, glosses, and pencils are 40 percent off. I’ll personally be stocking up on MAC’s Satin Lipsticks, whose silky pigment keeps lips hydrated for all-day wear. Free Rose Inc Lipstick Trio with Purchase Rose Inc Buy on Roseinc.com $20 Rosie Huntington-Whitley’s makeup brand is filled with skin-nourishing and multitasking products like glowing skin tints and luminous highlighters. Until August 2, you can get three free lipsticks when you spend $50 — it’s one of the best lipstick deals of the weekend. Colourpop Lip Products Are Half-Off Colourpop Buy on Colourpop.com $27 $15 From Lippie Stix to Glossy Lip Stains, every single lip product is 50 percent off at Colourpop, including sets. A trio of shiny glosses for less than $15? Sign me up. Load up on lip care essentials for less, including Lippie Pencils for as little as $3.50, until Sunday, July 30. Save on All Nars Lip Products Nars Buy on Narscosmetics.com $28 $23 Treat yourself to 20 percent off all Nars lip products on July 28 and 29, like the hydrating Afterglow Lip Balm, which supplies a touch of color for a subtle glow, and the fully glam Powermatte Lip Pigment. Kaja Lip Products for Half-Off Kaja Buy on Kajabeauty.com $21 $11 Grab any of Kaja’s innovative and playful lip products for half-off until Sunday, July 30. The Love Swipe (a lightweight lip mousse), Gloss Shot (a high-shine lip gloss), and Heart Melter (a balm-gloss hybrid) are all under $11 this weekend. Free Kosas Weightless Lip Color with Purchase Kosas Buy on Howl.me $26 The new Kosas Weightless Lip Color has some serious pigment payoff, and it’s free with any purchase of at least $70 until Sunday, July 30 — and it’s normally $26. So while you’re stocking up on the Hailey Bieber-approved Revealer Concealer and Skin-Improving Foundation, grab the hydrating lipstick in Daydream, High Cut, or Star Power. Hailey Bieber Just Revealed Her 'Lazy Makeup Routine' Includes This Lightweight and Hydrating Concealer 25% Off Laura Mercier Lip Products Laura Mercier Buy on Lauramercier.com $32 $24 Laura Mercier is hosting a major sale for National Lipstick Day: All lip products are all 25 percent off this weekend. You can’t go wrong with the High Vibe Lip Color, which is a buttery lip pigment that’s finished off with a glossy sheen. Get Three of Tarte’s Beloved Lip Products for Just $39 Tarte Buy on Tartecosmetics.com $24 You can build a full lip routine with Tarte’s National Lipstick Day deal. All lip liners, lip plumpers, and color-shifting glosses are included in the promotion, which gets you any three products for just $39. Or simply snag three of your favorite Maracuja Juicy Lip Balms in your tried-and true-shades. Buxom Plumper Free with Purchase Buxom Buy on Buxomcosmetics.com $25 Buxom is known for its pout-plumping products, and this weekend, the brand is offering a free Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Gloss with the code LIPDAY (and a $50 purchase). Fill your cart with lip balms and liners if you really want to go hard for the holiday. Buy One, Get One 25% Off at Anastasia Beverly Hills Anastasia Beverly Hills Buy on Anastasiabeverlyhills.com $20 Through Saturday, July 29, this celeb-loved brand is offering a buy one, get one 25 percent off deal on all lip products with code LIPSTICKDAY. I’m going for the super pigmented liquid lipsticks, which dry down to a weightless matte finish that lasts for hours. Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Oprah Winfrey Pose Together at Anastasia Beverly Hills Event Buy One, Get One 50% Off at Physicians Formula Physicians Formula Buy on Physiciansformula.com $10 You can save 50 percent on any Physicians Formula lip product when you buy a full-priced one by entering the code PFLIPPY50! at checkout through Monday, July 31. The high-end drugstore brand may be known for its butter bronzer, but its assortment of lip products also deserve top marks: Start with the Organic Wear Nourishing Lipsticks and Watermelon Sugar Lip Glosses. 