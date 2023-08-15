National Guard Soldier Dies, Another Hospitalized After Training in Heat at Mississippi Camp

"There are risks anytime anyone serves in uniform," said a lieutenant colonel with the Mississippi National Guard

Published on August 15, 2023 02:27PM EDT
Camp Shelby Mississippi 06 08 2011
Camp Shelby. Photo:

AP Photo/The Hattiesburg American, Matt Bush

A National Guard soldier died and another was injured in separate incidents at Mississippi's Camp Shelby last week, authorities said.

The soldier who died experienced a medical emergency on Friday following a fitness test that included a two-mile run, the Mississippi National Guard said in a statement, according to CNN.

The 38-year-old, who was a member of the Illinois National Guard, received immediate attention from an on-site medic and ambulatory service assistance, NBC affiliate WLBT-TV reported. He was taken to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, where he was pronounced dead. 

Although a cause of death is not yet available, a spokesperson said that medics "reported symptoms associated with heat-related injuries" for the soldier, per CNN.

In a separate incident, on Saturday, an 18-year-old member of the Mississippi National Guard experienced “symptoms of a heat injury” and was taken to Forrest General Hospital, according to ABC affiliate WAPT-TV and CNN.

As of Monday, he was still receiving care at the hospital, per CNN.

A representative for the Mississippi National Guard did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for additional comment.

Both incidents occurred as the area was experiencing record-setting heat. On Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon, the heat index at Camp Shelby topped 110 degrees, CNN reported.

"The job that we do is very strenuous. It is very demanding and there are risks anytime anyone serves in uniform," Lt. Col. Deidre Smith, with the Mississippi National Guard, told WAPT-TV. "Unfortunately, we did lose a service member at Camp Shelby. He was training there. He was there for a school."

The National Guard said it will continue to monitor the weather as high temperatures continue to affect the region.

“Safety and readiness are paramount for the men and women serving in the MSNG,” the Mississippi National Guard said in a statement, per WLBT-TV. “Out of an abundance of caution, the MSNG has implemented a Safety Stand Down order to limit outdoor physical fitness training during daylight hours to minimize the exposure to the excessive heat we are experiencing throughout our state."

"Leaders are consistently evaluating weather conditions and performing risk assessments to measure and prevent further heat injuries to safeguard our service members and ensure we are always ready and always there for the Mississippi communities in which we serve," they added.

