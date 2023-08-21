National Cinema Day Is Back! Here's How to Get Your $4 Movie Tickets for One Day Only

National Cinema Day is back with discounted movie tickets for one day only.

This Sunday, Aug. 27, tickets at over 3,000 participating theaters across the country will be only $4.

The sale applies to recently released films like Blue Beetle, Barbie, Oppenheimer (IMAX and other premium formats are included), Strays, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and more, plus this week's new releases Gran Turismo, Bottoms and Golda.

The annual initiative, led by The Cinema Foundation, began last year, when tickets were $3 for one day during Labor Day weekend. Last year's National Cinema Day attracted an estimated 8.1 million people to the movies for the promotion, Variety reported at the time. It was a single-day attendance record for 2022.

"Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America’s favorite pastimes — moviegoing," Jackie Brenneman, president of The Cinema Foundation, said in a statement.

Xolo Maridueña in "Blue Beetle".

"We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures. There’s something for everyone," said Brenneman. "Let’s all go!"

Archie Madekwe in "Gran Turismo".

Michael O’Leary, president & CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, added, "Movies have the power to bring us together to share in the joy, the thrill and the magic of a great story told on the big screen. National Cinema Day is a celebration of movie fandom and of the uniting role that movie theaters play in our communities."



Some theaters will also have special concession pricing for the day as well, including Regal Cinemas, which will have a $4 small popcorn and soft drink combo.

To purchase tickets or find a full list of participating theaters, visit NationalCinemaDay.org, Fandango and your local movie theater's website or app.