National Cinema Day Is Back! Here's How to Get Your $4 Movie Tickets for One Day Only

On Sunday, Aug. 27, tickets across the country will be $4 for movies like "Barbie," "Blue Beetle," "Gran Turismo" and more

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 11:38AM EDT
ISSA RAE as Barbie in Warner Bros.
Issa Rae in "Barbie" . Photo:

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

National Cinema Day is back with discounted movie tickets for one day only.

This Sunday, Aug. 27, tickets at over 3,000 participating theaters across the country will be only $4.

The sale applies to recently released films like Blue Beetle, Barbie, Oppenheimer (IMAX and other premium formats are included), Strays, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and more, plus this week's new releases Gran Turismo, Bottoms and Golda.

The annual initiative, led by The Cinema Foundation, began last year, when tickets were $3 for one day during Labor Day weekend. Last year's National Cinema Day attracted an estimated 8.1 million people to the movies for the promotion, Variety reported at the time. It was a single-day attendance record for 2022.

"Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America’s favorite pastimes — moviegoing," Jackie Brenneman, president of The Cinema Foundation, said in a statement.

BBD-TRL-88737r Film Name: BLUE BEETLE Copyright: Â© 2023 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. TM & Â© DC Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/â¢ & Â© DC Comics Caption: XOLO MARIDUEÃA as Jaime Reyes in Warner Bros. Picturesâ action adventure âBLUE BEETLE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Xolo Maridueña in "Blue Beetle". Warner Bros.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures. There’s something for everyone," said Brenneman. "Let’s all go!"

Archie Madekwe stars in Columbia Pictures GRAN TURISMO. Photo by: Gordon Timpen
Archie Madekwe in "Gran Turismo". Gordon Timpen

Michael O’Leary, president & CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, added, "Movies have the power to bring us together to share in the joy, the thrill and the magic of a great story told on the big screen. National Cinema Day is a celebration of movie fandom and of the uniting role that movie theaters play in our communities."

Some theaters will also have special concession pricing for the day as well, including Regal Cinemas, which will have a $4 small popcorn and soft drink combo.

To purchase tickets or find a full list of participating theaters, visit NationalCinemaDay.org, Fandango and your local movie theater's website or app.  

Related Articles
XOLO MARIDUEA as Jaime Reyes in Warner Bros. Pictures BLUE BEETLE; MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Picturesâ âBARBIE"
'Blue Beetle' Ends 'Barbie's 4-Weekend Reign as No. 1 at Box Office
Barbenheimer! PEOPLE Staffers Recap Their 5-Hour 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Moviegoing Experiences
Barbenheimer! PEOPLE Staffers Recap Their 5-Hour 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Moviegoing Experiences
Eagle-Eyed Historians Spot Mistake in 'Oppenheimer' Involving the American Flag
Eagle-Eyed Historians Spot Mistake in 'Oppenheimer' Involving the American Flag
AMC Theater
Movie Theaters Will Offer $3 Tickets for National Cinema Day — Get the Details
General view of the atmosphere outside the San Diego Convention Center during 2022 Comic-Con International on July 20, 2022 in San Diego, California.
How San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Is Still Happening Without Hollywood Stars amid SAG Strike
Barbie CAPTION: (L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
PEOPLE's Summer Movie Preview 2023, From 'Indiana Jones' to 'Barbie'
America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig attend a photocall for "Barbie" at the London Eye
The Cast of 'Barbie' Has Some Fun in London, Plus Ariana Madix, Damar Hamlin, Miles Teller and More
OPPENHEIMER, written and directed by Christopher Nolan
Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer': Everything to Know
Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Meet the 'Barbie' Cast: From Past Roles to Off-Screen Relationships
Grammy®-award winning soprano Renée Fleming backstage at the historic Théâtre du Châtelet in Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing – Paris, exclusively in IMAX theatres September 18, 2022.
Opera Superstar Renée Fleming Teams with IMAX for One-Day Only Event
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
Gwen and Blake
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
Sen. Joe Manchin
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: A Timeline of the Ticketmaster Fiasco
Olivia Rodrigo and Jennifer Lopez MTV Movie and TV Awards, Backstage and Audience
Jennifer Lopez Hangs with Olivia Rodrigo at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Plus Cardi B, Jack Black and More