It's National Best Friends Day! Here Are Some of the Sweetest Celeb BFFs in Hollywood

From Snoop and Martha to Selena and Taylor, these famous friends are forever

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle
and
Published on June 8, 2023 10:43 AM
Rapper Snoop Dogg and TV personality Martha Stewart attend The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber at Sony Pictures Studios on March 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty

From attending high school prom together, to meeting on set — or over a pot of mashed potatoes! — these celebrity best buds prove the value of a good friend.

While it's easy to see how common interests make some of these tight bonds obvious — in the case of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, for example — other friendships, like Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart's, were unexpected, but have stood the test of time.

Celebrate Snoop, Stewart and other A-list celeb besties in honor of this year's National Best Friends Day.

01 of 15

Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artists Selena Gomez (L) and Taylor Swift attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift. Steve Granitz/WireImage

This iconic duo might've initially connected while they were both dating Jonas Brothers in 2008, but Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift grew even tighter after they split from Nick and Joe, respectively.

From Swift's dispute with her old label to Gomez's health struggles and everything in between, these superstar besties have been side-by-side through each other's highs and lows.

02 of 15

Matt Damon & Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon hold their Oscar Awards backstage at Academy Awards Show, March 23, 1998 in Los Angeles, California
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon. Bob Riha, Jr/Getty

These Boston natives have been best friends since 1980, when Matt Damon was 10 years old and Ben Affleck was only 8! The duo lived just a couple blocks away from each other in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and they bonded over baseball and acting.

The latter passion led them to star in several films together, including their Oscar-winning feature, Good Will Hunting, which they wrote.

03 of 15

Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey

Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer discuss "The Office Ladies" with BuzzFeed's "AM
Angela Kinsey, Jenna Fischer. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Their characters on The Office may have had their differences, but Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey became fast friends on set. They've continued to honor the series that brought them together with their Office Ladies podcast, and they even wrote a retrospective book together called Office BFFs.

04 of 15

Maisie Williams & Sophie Turner

"Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere
Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner. Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner are another pair who went from costars to confidantes IRL. After starring in Game of Thrones as sisters Arya and Sansa Stark, Williams went on to be Turner's maid of honor at her wedding to Joe Jonas in 2019.

05 of 15

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler

2019 NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City on Monday, May 13, 2019 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tina Fey; Amy Poehler, "Making It" on NBC
Tiny Fey & Amy Poehler. Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Gett

Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler might just be the funniest friends in Hollywood! The comedy queens acted in several projects together, including the films Baby Mama (2008) and Sisters (2015).

They also starred on Saturday Night Live together during the early aughts, co-hosted the Golden Globe Awards four times and in April 2023, launched their first live comedy tour entitled "Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour."

06 of 15

Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart

Rapper Snoop Dogg and TV personality Martha Stewart attend The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber at Sony Pictures Studios on March 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart. Christopher Polk/Getty

This unlikely pair first met while making mashed potatoes on Martha Stewart's eponymous show in 2008.

The TV personality and the legendary rapper soon started sharing their own customs with each other. As Stewart once told PEOPLE, "I've learned a new vocabulary. I have a little dictionary — I might actually write the dictionary. It's all those fo' shizzles and everything else."

07 of 15

Oprah Winfrey & Gayle King

Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey
Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey. Walt Disney Television via Getty

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King might be broadcasting legends, but their friendship started in an especially relatable way: with a sleepover. When they were in their early twenties working at WJZ-TV in Baltimore, Winfrey offered King a place to sleep for the night. They didn't expect that a heavy snowstorm would hit, but the rough weather bonded them forever.

"We ended up talking all night long," said Winfrey when she and King opened up about their friendship for PEOPLE's The Beautiful Issue in 2022. "We've literally been friends ever since."

08 of 15

Busy Philipps & Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams Busy Phillips
Michelle Williams, Busy Phillips. Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams met more than twenty years ago on the set of Dawson's Creek in the late 1990s — and the rest, is history.

“I’m so in love with her," Williams told PEOPLE in 2016 of Phillips who is the godmother to he eldest child, Matilda. "She’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That’s the love of my life right there."

09 of 15

Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni

chris meloni, mariska hargitay
Chris Meloni, Mariska Hargitay. chris meloni/instagram

Not only was the 1999 premiere of Law & Order: SVU the beginning of a decades-long TV series — it also spawned the decades-long friendship between Mariska Hargitay and Christoper Meloni. Their undeniable chemistry onscreen translated quickly offscreen.

In a 2021 conversation with PEOPLE, Hargitay — who is also godmother to Meloni's daughter — said she counts the actor as one of the four "pillar men" in her life, alongside her husband, father and Law & Order creator Dick Wolf.

10 of 15

Amy Schumer & Jennifer Lawrence

In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Presenters Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence speak onstage during the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lawrence. Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty

Fans were excited to find out that Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence were gal pals after the I Feel Pretty actress shared a series of vacation photos back in 2015. It was later revealed that their time spent together wasn't all for play — they were also writing a movie together where they'd star as sisters. Though Lawrence revealed the script was done in January 2016, we're all still waiting for what is sure to be a comedic masterpiece.

11 of 15

Sydney Sweeney & Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney attend the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

For Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow is the "sister I always wished I had."

The two have been great friends since first meeting on the set of HBO's Euphoria where the actress' play sisters on screen. Sweeney says while on set, the two are never too far apart.

"Everyone knows that if I'm not in my trailer, I'm in Maude's or if Maude's not in hers, she's in mine," Sweeney told PEOPLE.

12 of 15

Sarah Paulson & Amanda Peet

Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet Rescue Two Adorable New Puppies: 'New Addition to the Family'
Sarah Paulson, Amanda Peet. Paw Works

After starring together in the 1999 series Jack & Jill, Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet became the best of friends.

"It's one of the longest [friendships] of my life," Paulson told PEOPLE. "I find it incredibly grounding, but also wildly chaotic in the most fun way possible."

Peet said that trying to decide what she loves most about Paulson, who was in the delivery room when she gave birth to her daughter, Frankie, "is like saying what's great about the daytime."

Peet added: "I don't like it when she leaves me. It's like we were separated at birth."

13 of 15

Ben Platt & Beanie Feldstein

Beanie Feldstein and Ben Plat
Beanie Feldstein, Ben Platt. LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty

The two stars of the stage and screen have been each other's biggest fans for years. Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein were not only "best friends" in high school — they even went to prom together.

Feldstein, who was recently serenaded by Platt at her wedding to Bonnie Chance Roberts, once described their friendship as " like a soulmate connection."

"We're like twins separated at birth or something," she added.

14 of 15

Octavia Spencer & Allison Janney

Allison Janney and Octavia Spencer photographed exclusively for People Magazine by Michael Avedon, on April 16th 2022 in LA.
Allison Janney, Octavia Spencer. Michael Avedon

Octavia Spencer and Allison Janney's bond dates back more than two decades, though at the start of their friendship, they hit a few bumps.

"She didn't like me when she first met me,"  Janney told PEOPLE in 2022 of the early days of their relationship, when they were both eyeing the same guy.

"We both decided we liked each other better than the guy," she continued while Spencer added: "Our friendship has lasted so much longer than that!"

Since then, the buds have had the chance to work together on multiple occasions, including 2011's The Help.

15 of 15

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston & Lisa Kudrow

Courteney Cox with Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston
Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston. Courtney Cox/Instagram

Who says you can only have one BFF? Though the entire cast of Friends has remained tight since the show ended, these three ladies are never too far apart.

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston hang out on holidays and support each other during life's big moments. In April 2023, Kudrow and Aniston cheered on Cox as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in April 2023.

