Natalie Portman Smiles as She Attends French Open in Paris

The actress flashed big smiles on Wednesdsay as she was seen taking in a match at the 2023 French Open in Paris

Published on June 7, 2023 01:11 PM
Natalie Portman attending the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2023 in Paris, France
Natalie Portman. Photo:

Nasser Berzane/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Natalie Portman is taking in some tennis.

The Oscar-winning actress, 41, was seen smiling on Wednesday as she was photographed attending a quarter-final match between American Coco Gauff and Poland's Iga Świątek during the 2023 French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

For the event, Portman wore a pretty patterned mini dress with three-quarter sleeves and a wide-brimmed straw hat, accessorizing with a pair of black sunglasses. She was also wearing her wedding rings on her ring finger.

The outing comes five days after French outlet Voici published a report claiming Portman's husband Benjamin Millepied had an affair.

A source told PEOPLE on Friday that "it was short-lived and it is over."

Natalie Portman attending the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2023 in Paris, France
Natalie Portman.

Ziya / SplashNews.com

Another insider close to the couple said the French dancer and choreographer, 45, "knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together."

"Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy," added the latter source.

Days before the report was published, Portman and Millepied were photographed embracing during a dinner in Paris, where they dined with her May December director Todd Haynes and other guests.

Portman and Millepied share two kids: son Aleph, 12 this month, and daughter Amalia, 6.

The Thor: Love and Thunder actress celebrated her 10-year wedding anniversary with Millepied in August with an Instagram tribute, writing at the time alongside a photo of them together, "Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better … "

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman attend The Ballet National de Paris Opening Season Gala at Opera Garnier on September 24, 2015 in Paris, France
Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman in 2015. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

She appeared on red carpets at the Cannes Film Festival last month without Millepied and attended a soccer game in Paris on Saturday.

Portman previously recalled meeting Millepied while making Black Swan back in 2009, where he was the film's choreographer as she learned the ballet sequences.

"I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland," Portman said during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview in 2018. "He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun."

"It was beautiful," she continued. "I don't know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, 'Oh this is the person.' "

