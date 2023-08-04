Natalie Portman Seen in Sydney Without Her Wedding Ring as She Attends Angel City Equity Summit

Natalie Portman was seen out in Sydney without her wedding ring on.

On Friday, Portman, 42, was spotted in the Australian city as she attended the Angel City Equity Summit in support of the National Women's Soccer League team she co-founded, Angel City FC.

The Oscar-winning actress was photographed without her wedding ring during the outing, roughly two months after a report emerged in the French outlet Voici that claimed her husband of 11 years, Benjamin Millepied, had an extramarital affair.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE, "He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together."



Friday marks her and 46-year-old Millepied's 11-year wedding anniversary.



A representative for Portman did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Friday.



Portman's soccer team is currently running a program titled the Angel City Equity House in Sydney that began Monday and continues through Monday. Friday's Equity Summit, held at Sydney's iconic Opera House, will feature Portman and the team's other cofounders Julie Uhrman and Kara Nortman, as well as "100 leaders from sport, tech, entertainment, and business" who will all "discuss pathways toward pay equity" and ways to grow women's soccer and women's issues at large, according to an Angel City FC release.



The event comes while Australia and New Zealand cohost the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Two players currently representing the United States in the international tournament, Julie Ertz and Alyssa Thompson, otherwise play professionally for Angel City FC.

Portman's next movie May December made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. It will screen at the New York Film Festival in September before it opens theatrically Nov. 17 and begins streaming on Netflix Dec. 1.

Portman and Millepied share two kids: son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6.

