Natalie Portman's Husband Benjamin Millepied Seen in First Public Appearance Since Infidelity News

Natalie Portman's dancer and filmmaker husband Benjamin Millepied made his first public appearance in Paris since news broke of his affair.

On Thursday, Millepied, 45, attended a screening of his feature directorial debut Carmen at the Pathe cinema in France's capital city.

Millepied, whose film stars Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Melissa Barrera (Scream) in a modern musical reimagining of the famous opera, was also seen stopping to hug a fan as he mingled outside the movie theater.



His appearance marks his first public sighting since the French outlet Voici published an article last Friday claiming he had an extramarital affair.

As a source previously PEOPLE, "It was short-lived and it is over."



Spread Pictures / MEGA

Portman, 41, and Millepied, who met on set of the 2010 movie Black Swan, remain together despite his "enormous mistake," the source close to the couple told PEOPLE.



"He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together," the source added. "Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy."

Reps for Portman and Millepied have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple were spotted sharing a kiss while at a dinner on May 29 in Paris with Portman's May December director Todd Haynes and other guests, just days before the report of Millepied's infidelity. Portman was also seen attending a quarter-final match at the 2023 French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris on Wednesday, where she was wearing her wedding rings on her ring finger.



Portman and Millepied share two kids: son Aleph, 12 this month, and daughter Amalia, 6.



Lionel Hahn/Getty

Millepied worked as the choreographer on Portmans' 2010 movie Black Swan, for which the actress won an Oscar for her performance as a dancer with the New York City Ballet.



The Thor: Love and Thunder actress celebrated her 10-year wedding anniversary with Millepied back in August with an Instagram tribute, writing at the time alongside a photo of them together, "Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better … "



"It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful," Portman recalled of meeting Millepied while making Black Swan during a 2018 SiriusXM Town Hall interview. "I don't know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, 'Oh this is the person.' "

